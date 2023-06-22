Voting Now Open for the Nation’s Most Beautiful Hospitals

ATLANTA, GA., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voting is now open for the “20 Most Beautiful Hospitals” contest sponsored by top national healthcare staffing firm Soliant. The program recognizes hospitals for their commitment to developing and improving their campuses, facilities and staff, thereby creating holistic and healing environments. Soliant will donate $5,000 to the winning hospital’s foundation. Vote for your favorite hospital here.

“To us, a beautiful hospital starts inside the building with the uplifting staff and the overall atmosphere which creates a place where patients feel comfortable,” said Soliant CEO David Alexander. “The Most Beautiful Hospitals contest is all about showcasing the individuals and innovative designs that contribute to the well-being of everyone who walks in the door.”

More than 150 outstanding hospitals have been recognized since Soliant began the program in 2009. The annual contest seeks to discover hospitals in the U.S. that are not only beautiful but have unique designs and elements such as soothing art, gardens, or supportive staff that know that laughter is sometimes the best medicine. Beauty starts from within and radiates through the hospital when patients are treated like family, and Soliant wants to recognize those special hospitals. Community members, staff, and patients are all able to vote for hospitals they feel best represent these qualities.

Now that nominations are closed, the voting period has begun and will last until July 27, 2023. The public can begin voting on the nominees they deem most beautiful at soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest/vote. Participants may cast multiple votes until the polls close. To follow along through the voting process, check out the leaderboard. The winner of this year’s contest, along with the top 20 hospitals, will be announced on August 2, 2023.

