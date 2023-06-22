Defending Cardiovascular Health: Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Set to Soar Past USD 274.52 Billion by 2030

Westford, USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research, increasing adoption of wearable cardiac monitoring devices, integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices , rising demand for remote monitoring and telehealth solutions, development of implantable cardiac devices with advanced features, the emergence of wireless and smartphone-compatible cardiac monitoring technologies, focus on personalized medicine and patient-centric cardiac care, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Cardiac monitoring involves the continuous or periodic assessment of a patient's heart function using specialized devices. Cardiac rhythm management devices, such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs), are implanted devices that help monitor and regulate abnormal heart rhythms, ensuring proper cardiac function and potentially preventing life-threatening situations.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Cardiac Rhythm Management devices dominated the global market as they are widely used for the management of arrhythmias and other cardiac rhythm disorders. These devices have demonstrated effectiveness in improving patient outcomes and have a well-established presence in the market.

Hospital and Clinics are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the hospital and clinics segment is the leading segment due to the increasing demand. In addition, cardiac monitoring and rhythm management devices are extensively used in hospitals and clinics for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of cardiac conditions.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Well-established Health Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on healthcare Infrastructure. The regions have well-established healthcare infrastructure, advanced medical technology, and a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, contributing to their market dominance. North America, particularly the United States, has been at the forefront of technological advancements in the healthcare industry, including cardiac monitoring and rhythm management. The region benefits from strong research and development capabilities, favorable reimbursement policies, and a high adoption rate of innovative medical devices.

A recent report thoroughly analyses the major players operating within the Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices.

Key Developments in Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market

In March 2023, Abbott Laboratories acquired HeartStart, Inc. for $1.1 billion. HeartStart, Inc. is a privately held company that develops, and markets automated external defibrillators (AEDs). This acquisition will give Abbott Laboratories access to Heart Start's technology, which could help Abbott Laboratories to expand its AED offerings.

Key Questions Answered in Cardiac Monitoring and Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

