LevLane Advertising Appointed Agency of Record by FEMSelect Ahead of Consumer Advocacy Campaign

PHILADELPHIA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEMSelect, a women's health company dedicated to providing safe and effective health solutions, has appointed award-winning LevLane Advertising as its Agency of Record.



LevLane Advertising is a full-service Philadelphia-based advertising agency renowned for its expertise in strategic marketing and communications. LevLane will spearhead the U.S. consumer advocacy campaign for EnPlace®, a minimally invasive and meshless approach for pelvic floor ligament fixation, in select markets where physicians have been educated on its use.

EnPlace is a same-day surgical approach, cleared by the FDA, that can help women suffering from pelvic organ prolapse return to normal activities within days. Pelvic organ prolapse is a painful, debilitating medical condition that occurs when the normal support of the vagina is lost, resulting in the dropping of the female pelvic organs. The condition commonly affects women over the age of 50.

"Working with LevLane is a natural choice for us ahead of our consumer advocacy launch, as we share not only a mutual vision, but also key core values,” said Debbie Garner, co-CEO of FEMSelect.

LevLane’s work will include creative development, media planning, search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, search engine marketing (SEM) and public relations.

“Levlane’s team and holistic approach to health and wellness marketing align with our dedication to making a positive impact on women's health and well-being," said Renee Selman, co-CEO of FEMSelect.

“Our creative prowess, strategic execution and ability to produce measurable results align perfectly with FEMSelect's goals,” said Liz Weir, chief marketing officer of LevLane. “Elevating the awareness of EnPlace for the 30%-50% of women who will experience a prolapse in their lifetimes remains at the forefront of our strategies and offers LevLane the unique opportunity to further serve the women’s health industry.”

Among LevLane’s many specialties, capabilities within the women’s health industry are a growing focus with the rise of FemTech and emerging women’s health-specific technologies.

“Our strategic approach leverages consumer learnings from multiple industries,” said Kevin Dunn, chief client officer of LevLane. "We’re thrilled to begin working with FEMSelect, and I’m confident that our exceptional team of dedicated individuals makes us a great fit.”

About FEMSelect

FEMSelect is a women-led company with a mission to make a lasting impact on women's health by delivering innovative technologies that provide consistent results in a patient-centric manner and dramatically improve outcomes for women. For more information about the EnPlace® system, please contact info@femselect.com .

About LevLane

LevLane Advertising is an award-winning, full-service, independent advertising agency in Philadelphia, PA that has been building brands that people love for nearly 40 years. For more information about LevLane and capabilities, please follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .