Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics Announce 2023 Best of Sensors Winners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at a special awards ceremony, Questex ’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics announced the winners of the 2023 Best of Sensors Awards. The Best of Sensors Awards program honors the best in sensor technologies and the electronics ecosystem, people and companies. The award recipients were selected by a panel of expert judges based on the products or individuals value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses, as well as the uniqueness of the design. The awards ceremony took place during Sensors Converge at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics said, “Congratulations to the individuals, teams and technologies on their award wins. Each year we are continually amazed at the innovations and achievements the award winners have created. We are excited to honor them as the best of the best in the industry.”

The 2023 Innovative Product of the Year Award winners:

Aerospace/Space : Marktech Optoelectronics | ATLAS Hermetic SMD Packaged 2.6µm InGaAs Photodiodes

: Marktech Optoelectronics | ATLAS Hermetic SMD Packaged 2.6µm InGaAs Photodiodes AI/Machine Learning: Aizip & Analog Devices | SARAD-T: scalable and robust anomaly detection for industrial preventive maintenance

Aizip & Analog Devices | SARAD-T: scalable and robust anomaly detection for industrial preventive maintenance Automotive/Autonomous Technologies : Valeo | Valeo SCALA® 3

: Valeo | Valeo SCALA® 3 Connectivity: Murata | Type 2EG Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2 Wireless module

Murata | Type 2EG Bluetooth Low Energy 5.2 Wireless module Cleantech/Sustainability: Electro Scan Inc. | SWORDFISH

Electro Scan Inc. | SWORDFISH Data Acquisition & Analytics: TDK InvenSense | SmartBug 2.0

TDK InvenSense | SmartBug 2.0 Industrial IoT: Calumino | Calumino Thermal Sensor

Calumino | Calumino Thermal Sensor Industrial Sensors: Sensirion AG | SWT50 UV absorption sensor for water quality sensing

Sensirion AG | SWT50 UV absorption sensor for water quality sensing Instrumentation & Test: Dojo Five | EmbedOps

Dojo Five | EmbedOps MEMS: STMicroelectronics | LIS2DUX12 - Ultralow-power accelerometer with AI & anti-aliasing

STMicroelectronics | LIS2DUX12 - Ultralow-power accelerometer with AI & anti-aliasing Medical: Analog Devices | Health Sensor Platform 4.0 / MAXREFDES106

Analog Devices | Health Sensor Platform 4.0 / MAXREFDES106 Optical and Cameras: Owl Autonomous Imaging | 3D High-Definition Thermal Ranger Camera with Computer Vision

Owl Autonomous Imaging | 3D High-Definition Thermal Ranger Camera with Computer Vision Wearables: GyroPalm, LLC | GyroPalm Spectrum

GyroPalm, LLC | GyroPalm Spectrum Emerging Tech: Amphenol Advanced Sensors | Thermal Runway Sensor

The 2023 Individual Awards category winners:

Startup of the Year: NODAR

NODAR Woman on the Year: Ying Lia Li, Zero Point Motion

Ying Lia Li, Zero Point Motion Executive of the Year: Jim Tran, TDK USA Corp

Jim Tran, TDK USA Corp Rising Star: Erin Kennedy

For more information about Sensors Converge 2024, visit sensorsconverge.com . The event will return to Silicon Valley June 18-20, 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Stay connected with Sensors Converge on Facebook , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start in 1986 bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Fierce Electronics, Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.





Media Contact

Sonal Patel

Sensors Converge

sonal@sonal.io



