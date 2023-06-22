Caveonix Strengthens Organizations’ Defense Against MOVEit Vulnerabilities

FALLS CHURCH, Va., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caveonix, the industry’s leading unified platform for hybrid multicloud governance, compliance, and security management, is at the forefront of protecting organizations against the recent MOVEit ( CVE-2023-34362 , CVE-2023-35036 & CVE-2023-35708 ). These vulnerabilities pose a critical risk to organizations using MOVEit-managed file transfer software. However, Caveonix's innovative platform equips organizations with the necessary tools to defend against potential exploits.



The privilege escalation vulnerabilities impacting MOVEit-managed file transfer software have the potential to enable unauthorized users to elevate their privileges and gain unauthorized access to sensitive data or systems. Exploiting these vulnerabilities may result in severe consequences, including unauthorized data exfiltration, compromised integrity of crucial files, and unauthorized system access.

Recognizing the urgent and significant need to protect organizations against such threats, Caveonix's Cloud platform Neural-Insight™ engine plays a crucial role in continuously securing the entire DevOps cycle, encompassing coding, testing, and deployment. Caveonix has integrated support for identifying MOVEit vulnerabilities into its hybrid cloud risk management platform. This robust solution employs advanced technologies and automation to provide real-time visibility into an organization's hybrid cloud infrastructure. It identifies vulnerabilities and proactively assesses risks across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Caveonix remains dedicated to empowering organizations with the tools required to mitigate risks and safeguard their critical assets amidst evolving cybersecurity threats. By integrating support for detecting vulnerabilities and addressing configuration issues within their DefenseBot™ technology, Caveonix enables customers to strengthen their hybrid cloud environments and ensure the integrity and security of their sensitive data.

For further information about Caveonix's unified platform and its capabilities in addressing the MOVEit vulnerabilities, please visit https://caveonix.com/ .

About Caveonix

Caveonix Cloud is the industry’s only integrated multi-tenant platform built to keep hybrid multicloud environments secure and compliant from development through runtime. The comprehensive suite delivers an enterprise-grade solution for managing security, compliance, governance, and overall risk across hybrid multi-cloud deployments. The platform employs Neural-Insight, AI-driven automation to ensure comprehensive visibility, continuous assessment, prioritized mitigation, and reduces risks for a better TCO. The platform is highly scalable and boasts the industry's largest deployment within an enterprise with the management of 1M+ hybrid cloud assets spread globally on AWS, Azure, and GCP public clouds across 68 countries, plus 37 data centers running VMware private cloud infrastructure. Caveonix platform has been listed under a number of Gartner categories, including Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP), Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), and Digital Risk Management. It has also won multiple awards for Cyber Innovation.

Media Contact