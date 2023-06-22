Caltius Structured Capital Fuels AspireHR's Growth with Significant Debt and Equity Investment

Dallas, TX, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, TX - June 21, 2023 - Caltius Structured Capital, is pleased to announce a debt and equity investment in AspireHR, a Human Capital Management (HCM) implementation, software, and managed services firm. The strategic infusion of capital will bolster AspireHR's growth trajectory and allow it to strategically invest in new innovation.

AspireHR, with a quarter-century legacy in the HCM space, has a reputation for delivering transformative HR solutions that seamlessly blend user experience and functional effectiveness. Its unwavering commitment to superior client service has propelled AspireHR to the top echelons of partnership with SAP SuccessFactors and Workforce Software.

Kevin Chase, CEO of AspireHR, summed up the new partnership, "Caltius is the perfect ally for us as we aim to supercharge our core business and elevate our software platform. Their team exemplifies a spirit of partnership and professionalism, displaying an unmistakable understanding of our distinct value proposition and commitment to client excellence. This collaboration is set to be a force multiplier for AspireHR."

“AspireHR is a market leader in implementing and supporting HCM solutions through their partnerships with SAP and Workforce Software. They have built a business that provides proven innovative solutions to clients across a range of needs, from complex implementation projects to bespoke software products, and value-added managed services,” said Gavin Bates, managing director of Caltius. “We are impressed with the depth of expertise and experience at AspireHR, and Caltius is excited to partner with Kevin and his management team to foster future business expansion.” This investment is Caltius’ third investment in the technology services vertical within the last year.

About AspireHR

AspireHR is a leading HCM firm that harnesses the power of cloud technology and AI to deliver next-generation HR efficient experiences. Its innovative solutions empower employees, streamline processes, and equip leaders to make strategic, people-focused decisions that drive business performance. AspireHR's proven track record includes over seven hundred successful client projects spanning twenty industries over the past 25 years. A WBENC-certified, woman-owned business, AspireHR is also a longstanding strategic partner with SAP SuccessFactors and Workforce Software. In addition, the firm offers proprietary HR Talent and Benefits software, leveraging AI, cloud, and other advanced innovations.

About Caltius Structured Capital

Caltius Structured Capital provides owners of middle-market companies throughout the U.S. with capital solutions for liquidity events and growth opportunities. Caltius Structured Capital invests from $7 million to $50 million in companies with positive cash flow, designing flexible capital structures including subordinated debt, minority/structured equity and unitranches. Currently investing from its sixth fund complex, Los Angeles-based Caltius Structured Capital has invested approximately $1.4 billion in over 70 transactions since 1997.





Learn more about AspireHR at www.aspirehr.com.





Learn more about Caltius Structured Capital at www.caltius.com.