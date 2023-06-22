BISSELL Pet Foundation Partners with MetLife Pet Insurance for Summer National “Empty the Shelters” July 6-31

Grand Rapids, MI, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is excited to announce it will team up with MetLife Pet Insurance for the foundation’s upcoming “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event in July 2023.

With the shared goal of helping pets find and stay in loving homes, this collaboration will save lives by expanding the foundation's reach to include more shelters across the country. From July 6-31, BISSELL Pet Foundation's Summer National “Empty the Shelters” will take place at more than 335 shelters in 44 states with spayed/neutered, vaccinated pets available for adoption for just $50 or less.

Despite already being at or over capacity, many shelters across the country are experiencing a summer surge of new intakes for various reasons, including kitten and puppy season, an increase of strays that have escaped and have not been claimed, and rising owner surrenders due to economic conditions and lack of access to medical care. Unfortunately, when shelters reach capacity, some may be forced to euthanize adoptable cats and dogs due to the lack of space. During BISSELL Pet Foundation's “Empty the Shelters” quarterly national events, nearly 1,200 shelter pets are adopted each day, creating a lifesaving solution to this problem.





“We are excited to team up with MetLife Pet Insurance to offer 30 days of pet insurance at no cost to the adopter, as well as the opportunity to purchase an annual pet insurance policy, which could make a difference in helping adopters deal with their pet’s unexpected illness or injury," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Veterinary costs add up quickly, and too often, pet owners forgo care or surrender their beloved pets when they can't afford treatment. This collaboration could help to enable more pets in more communities to be adopted through 'Empty the Shelters' and can help facilitate adopters seeking treatment to keep their pets healthy and in their new homes.”



Since the 2016 inception of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s "Empty the Shelters," more than 158,000 pets in the United States and Canada have received second chances. MetLife Pet Insurance will provide financial support for the upcoming event and BISSELL Pet Foundation will make available a 30-day policy offered by MetLife Pet at no cost to the adopter which can help them receive reimbursement for unexpected veterinary costs, thus promoting a healthy start.

“An essential part of MetLife Pet Insurance’s mission is helping pets find and stay in a home that is right for them, and we are dedicated to giving pet parents the confidence they need to help their pet live a happy and healthy life,” said Brian Jorgensen, head of MetLife Pet Insurance. “We are excited to work with the BISSELL Pet Foundation on their ‘Empty the Shelters’ event and support their efforts to give every pet their best life by providing guidance to navigate lifelong pet health and wellness.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation and participating organizations urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting as well as adoption requirements. To find a participating organization near you or donate to support “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.



###

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,800 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where every purchase saves pets. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

About MetLife Pet Insurance:

MetLife Pet coverage is underwritten by Metropolitan General Insurance Company (“MetGen”), a Rhode Island insurance company, headquartered at 700 Quaker Lane, Warwick, RI 02886, and Independence American Insurance Company (“IAIC”), a Delaware insurance company, headquartered at 11333 N Scottsdale Rd, Ste 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85454. Coverage subject to restrictions, exclusions and limitations and application is subject to underwriting. See policy or contact MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions LLC (“MetLife Pet”) for details. MetLife Pet is the policy administrator. It may operate under an alternate or fictitious name in certain jurisdictions, including MetLife Pet Insurance Services LLC (New York and Minnesota) and MetLife Pet Insurance Solutions Agency LLC (Illinois). For more information, visit www.metlifepetinsurance.com.

