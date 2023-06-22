Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market to Reach a Revenue of Around US$ 152.43 Billion by the End of 2033, Persistence Market Research

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, worldwide demand for semiconductor capital equipment market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. The report forecasts that the value of the market will reach US$ 152.43 billion by the end of 2033.

Semiconductor capital equipment refers to specialized machinery, tools, and systems that are used to manufacture semiconductor devices such as integrated circuits (ICs), microchips, and other related components. This capital equipment is critical for the production of semiconductors as they are used to create and manipulate the tiny structures on the surface of silicon wafers that make up the components of a semiconductor device.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global semiconductor capital equipment is predicted to reach US$ 152.43 billion in value by the end of 2033.

in value by the end of 2033. By industry, consumer electronics occupied a leading market share of 33.5% in 2022.

in 2022. By type, wafer-level manufacturing equipment is estimated to account for 46% share of semiconductor capital equipment demand in 2023.

share of semiconductor capital equipment demand in 2023. East Asia held a market share of 28.9% in 2022, followed by North America at 22.5% and Western Europe at 18.6%.

“Due to a rise in the production of consumer electronics, the semiconductor capital equipment market is estimated to grow significantly over the coming years. Extensive usage of wafer-level manufacturing equipment due to its improved production efficiency is projected to majorly influence market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Rising Demand for Automation Necessitating Increased Utilization of Semiconductor Capital Equipment for IC Production

Demand for automation is one of the primary drivers of the semiconductor capital equipment market. The increasing need for automation in various industries, such as electronics, automotive, and aerospace, is driving the demand for semiconductor capital equipment.

This equipment is used in the manufacturing of semiconductor chips, which are essential components in various electronic devices. Demand for automation is driven by the need for increased efficiency, accuracy, and precision in the manufacturing process, as well as the need to reduce labor costs.

Increasing Investments by Governments in New Electronics Manufacturing Facilities Utilizing Advanced Semiconductor Capital Equipment

Semiconductor shortage has prompted companies and governments to invest in the establishment of more semiconductor manufacturing facilities. This includes the construction of fabrication plants and assembly and testing facilities. Setting up these new facilities requires a range of capital equipment, from cleanroom infrastructure to manufacturing tools and equipment. Capital equipment manufacturers can capitalize on this opportunity by supplying the necessary equipment for these new facilities.

New manufacturing facilities may have specific requirements based on their process technologies, product lines, and capacity needs. Capital equipment manufacturers can seize this opportunity by offering customized equipment solutions tailored to the needs of these facilities. By collaborating closely with semiconductor manufacturers and understanding their unique requirements, equipment manufacturers can develop specialized equipment that optimizes production processes and meets specific facility needs

Competitive Analysis

Major industry companies are increasing their manufacturing capacity as a result of the rising demand for electronic products. They are also focusing on making their products more easily available and more reasonably priced to meet the demands of the semiconductor industry.

Here are some additional players: Applied Materials, ASML Holding, Lam Research, Tokyo Electron, KLA Corporation, Nikon, ASM Pacific Technology, Hitachi High-Technologies, SCREEN Holdings, Canon

Recent Developments

In 2021, Applied Materials launched its "Endura® Copper Barrier Seed IMS" system, which enables advanced copper interconnects for the production of high-performance chips.

Applied Materials launched its "Endura® Copper Barrier Seed IMS" system, which enables advanced copper interconnects for the production of high-performance chips. In 2022, ASML announced plans to invest €2.5 billion in R&D and expand its manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for its lithography systems.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research’s report on the semiconductor capital equipment industry is segmented into three sections: Type (assembly equipment, automated test equipment, wafer-level manufacturing equipment), industry (consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, information technology & telecommunication, others), and region (North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkans & Baltics, and the Middle East and Africa).

