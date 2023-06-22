Wilton Introduces New Dessert Drizzles and New Flavors of Decorating Icing Pouches to Make Baking Easy and Delicious this Summer

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilton is expanding its decorating line with all new innovation this summer – Dessert Drizzles – plus two new flavors of their Decorating Icing Pouches. Both products are designed to help bakers decorate with ease, while adding delicious flavor and beautiful texture to their treats and baked goods.



The new Dessert Drizzles are flavorful syrup toppings in an easy-to-use squeeze bottle to add a drizzle effect on top of desserts or beverages. The unique product is soft setting, so it does not harden, yet keeps its shape. Available in brownie batter chocolate, toffee caramel, and strawberry flavors, the products have no artificial colors or flavors, require no heating and are ready-to-use right out of the bottle to enhance bakers’ favorite treats.

Wilton’s Decorating Icing Pouches make decorating cupcakes, cakes and other baked goods simple and delicious by taking away the mess and time it takes to create icing from scratch. Now, Wilton is introducing strawberry and chocolate flavors to the convenient icing pouch line, infusing the delight of these favorite summertime flavors right into the icing. The new flavors come with both a round and a star tip for easy decorating options.

“We love the creativity that comes along with baking, and we wanted to create products that help inspire bakers while offering simpler, quicker solutions to icing,” said Samantha Nakano, Consumer Business Unit Director at Wilton. “Our Dessert Drizzles and Flavored Decorating Icing Pouches are easy to use and help bring decorating ideas to life, creating ‘wow’ designs that also taste delicious.”





These new products will be available beginning in July at retailers nationwide and on Wilton.com. To learn more about new products or to find baking and decorating inspiration, visit www.wilton.com or follow Wilton on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok.

