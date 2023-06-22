Sip Sparkle Repeat: Sparkling Water Market Set to Soar Past USD 75.49 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research, increasing demand for flavored sparkling water options, the rise of functional sparkling water with added vitamins, minerals, or herbal extracts, the growing popularity of premium and artisanal sparkling water brands, the introduction of sparkling water with natural and organic ingredients, the emergence of innovative packaging designs and formats, focus on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging for sparkling water, expansion of sparkling water offerings in the ready-to-drink (RTD) market, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Sparkling Water Market "

Pages - 242

Tables - 84

Figures - 76

Sparkling water marketing is the process of promoting sparkling water to consumers. This can be done through various channels, including advertising, social media, and public relations. The goal of sparkling water marketing is to increase awareness of sparkling water and to persuade consumers to try it.

Prominent Players in Sparkling Water Market

Nestlé

PepsiCo

National Beverage Corp

Talking Rain

Keurig Dr Pepper

The Coca-Cola Company

Danone

SANPELLEGRINO

Clear Cut Phocus

Caribou Coffee

Hiball

RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getränke GmbH & Co. KG

AQUA Carpatica

Northwest Coffee

Volay Brands, LLC

WakeWater Beverage Co

Big Watt Cold Beverage Co

Spindrift Beverage

Sparkling Ice

LaCroix

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/sparkling-water-market

Fruit-flavoured Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Fruit-flavored type dominated the global market owing to its high consumer preferences. It also offers a wide range of options to choose from, such as lemon, lime, berry, and tropical fruits. This variety caters to different tastes and allows consumers to find their preferred flavour profile.

On-the-go Consumer is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the on-the-go is the leading segment due to the convenience. In addition, the segment is increasingly health-conscious and seeks healthier beverage alternatives. Sparkling water fits well within this trend as it is often perceived as a healthier option than sugary carbonated drinks or other packaged beverages.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/sparkling-water-market

North America is the leading Market Due to the Well-developed Health Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on health Infrastructure. The sparkling water trend gained traction in North America earlier than other regions. The market has experienced significant growth over the years, with a well-established presence of sparkling water brands and products. Additionally, North America offers various flavoured sparkling water options to cater to diverse consumer preferences. This variety, combined with innovative flavors and combinations, has contributed to the popularity and dominance of the region in the market.

A recent report thoroughly analyses the major players operating within the Sparkling Water Market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Sparkling Water.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/sparkling-water-market

Key Developments in Sparkling Water Market

In January 2023, Talking Rain partnered with HelloFresh to offer sparkling water kits as part of HelloFresh's meal kits.

Key Questions Answered in Sparkling Water Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Cocoa and Chocolate Market

Global Palm Oil Market

Global Hair Brush Market

Global Fast Food Market

Global Rtd Protein Beverages Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com