The water recycle and resue market is projected to reach USD 27.0 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.8%

Brine concentration technology is used to treat wastewater and extract any valuable metals and dissolved solids from the wastewater, thus reducing the waste generated.



Machinery by equipments accounts for the second-largest market share in 2022

Machinery plays a crucial role in water recycling processes, facilitating the movement, treatment, and management of water.The Machinery serve the purpose of circulating, recirculating, pumping, and conveyance of feed water, brine water, distillates, condensates, and desalinated water.



Pumps, Motors, Evaporators, Blowers and aerators, these are some of the key machinery and equipment commonly used in water recycling processes. Companies such as Veolia Water Technologies and IDE Technologies are using this technology, increasing market demand.

1,00,000 above is expected to be the second-fastest growing Capacity type for water recyle and reuse market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

A water treatment plant with a capacity exceeding 100,000 above liters serves critical purposes in meeting the water demands of large-scale applications.Furthermore, these high-capacity water treatment plants find extensive use in industrial sectors that require significant volumes of water for their operations.



Large-scale agricultural irrigation is another application that benefits from water treatment plants with capacities above 100,000 liters. These are the driving factors for the growing demand.



Based on region, Asia Pacific was the largest market for water reuse and recylce in 2022, in terms of value.



Water scarcity is a significant challenge faced by many countries in the Asia-Pacific region.With a growing population and expanding urban areas, the demand for freshwater resources is increasing rapidly.



This has led to the recognition of the importance of water recycling and reuse as a viable solution to conserve water resources. By treating and reusing wastewater, countries in the region can alleviate the strain on freshwater sources and ensure a sustainable water supply.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-Level - 20%, Director Level - 10%, and Others - 70%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 30%, North America - 30%, Middle East & Africa - 20%, Europe -10%, and South America-10%

The key players in this market Veolia Water Technologies(France), SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions (France), Evoqua Water Technologies(US), Fluence Corporation Limited (US), Dow Chemical Company (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Siemens Energy (Germany), Alfa Laval (sweden), Melbourne Water (Australia).



