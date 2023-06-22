The Global Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Chipset Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Chipset Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468628/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of smart city initiatives and connected devices, growing demand for industrial automation and the industrial Internet of things (IoT), and deployment of NB-IoT networks by telecom operators.



The narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Energy and utilities

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Others



By Application

• Smart meters

• Smart parking

• Trackers

• Alarms and detectors

• Wearable devices



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising demand for edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) in IoT applications as one of the prime reasons driving the narrowband internet of things (NB-IoT) market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing importance of data analytics and real-time monitoring in IoT systems and the increasing use of cloud-based IoT platforms and services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market covers the following areas:

• Narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market sizing

• Narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market forecast

• Narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market vendors that include Beacon Tower, China Telecom Global Ltd., Deutsche Telekom AG, GSM Association, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Nokia Corp., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, Qualcomm Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semtech Corp., Sequans Communications SA, Smart Scandinavian Box AB, Sony Group Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telia Co. AB, u blox AG, Vodafone Group Plc, and ZTE Corp.. Also, the narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468628/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________