The Global Self-adhesive Label Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-adhesive Label Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468626/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the self-adhesive label market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing urban population, an increase in the adoption of self-adhesive labels among end-users, and growing demand from the organized retail sector.



The self-adhesive label market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Personal care

• Consumer durables

• Healthcare

• Others



By Type

• Permanent

• Removable

• Repositionable



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the implementation of two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) barcode technology as one of the prime reasons driving the self-adhesive label market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in strategic mergers and acquisitions (M and A) among vendors and an increase in the adoption of eco-friendly self-adhesive labels will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the self-adhesive label market covers the following areas:

• Self-adhesive label market sizing

• Self-adhesive label market forecast

• Self-adhesive label market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-adhesive label market vendors that include Asteria Group, Avery Dennison Corp., BSP Labels Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, CPC Montreuil, Fuji Seal International Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., HERMA GmbH, Holoflex, JK Labels Pvt. Ltd., LINTEC Corp., Optimum Group, SATO Holdings Corp., Skanem AS, Thai KK Industry Co. Ltd., Torraspapel S.A., UPM Kymmene Corp., Mondi plc, and Huhtamaki Oyj. Also, the self-adhesive label market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468626/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________