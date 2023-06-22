GRAVITY DIAGNOSTICS NAMED A WINNER OF THE GREATER CINCINNATI AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY TOP WORKPLACES 2023 AWARD BY ENQUIRER MEDIA

Cincinnati, Ohio, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the top workplaces in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area,” said Julie Brazil, Co-Founder and COO of Gravity Diagnostics. “The goal at Gravity has always been to make sure every employee knows they are valued, that their ideas and vision for our company are valued, and that their hard work has a direct impact on the lives of the people in the communities in which we serve.”

Gravity Diagnostics, recently one of the presenting sponsors of the inaugural Joe Burrow Foundation Golf Invitational, is a CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified laboratory focusing on diagnostic innovation with a passion for helping to encourage customers to take charge of their individual healthcare journeys.

“Our employees own our success. Every part of it,” said Karen Hargett, Chief People Officer for Gravity Diagnostics. “Without their talents and passion for the work we do and the services we provide, we could not have experienced the growth we’ve had, both as a company and as individuals.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

About Gravity Diagnostics



Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states. They provide innovative diagnostic testing in the areas of toxicology, pharmacogenetics, sexually transmitted infections, upper respiratory diseases, hematology, and COVID-19. They serve Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, public health organizations, private practices, and more. Visit gravitydiagnostics.com for additional information.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

