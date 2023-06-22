Dry Shampoo Market to Surpass 5.42 Billion by 2030 Drives Due to the Rising Demand for Personal Care Products

Westford,USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the dry shampoo market is witnessing a shift as glossy hair becomes a desirable trend. This increasing trend towards grooming and styling among men has created a significant market opportunity for hair care products targeting the male demographic. Additionally, the corporate sector population's growing acceptance of ready-to-dress items further expands the market during the forecast period.

Dry shampoos are at the lead of research and development regarding incorporating herbal ingredients. Global players in the industry are strategically investing in sustainable development practices to meet the growing consumer demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products. These efforts have resulted in the launch of new and improved dry shampoo products that boast high levels of biodegradability, significantly boosting the market.

All-Natural/Herbal Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to the Rising Natural Ingredients

The all-natural/herbal segment is projected to take the lead in the global dry shampoo market. This growth can be attributed to manufacturers' efforts to diversify their product offerings and establish a strong presence in the highly competitive market. As consumer demand for shampoo products made with natural ingredients continues to rise, along with increasing public awareness of the potential adverse effects of chemical formulations, companies recognize the need to cater to this growing market segment.

The market in North America emerged as the dominant market, with a significant share of 37.8%. The region's growth can be attributed to the expanding application sectors, particularly in the hair care products segment, driven by the increasing aged population. The demand for hair care products has witnessed a surge as consumers seek anti-ageing solutions and trendy hairstyles, contributing to the overall market growth in the region.

Men's Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to Increasing Trends in the Fashion Industry

The men's segment is poised to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to evolving lifestyles and increasing trends in the fashion and hair care industry among men. Men are becoming more conscious of their appearance and actively seeking hair care products that cater to their needs and preferences.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, primarily driven by the increasing demand for beauty and natural care products in the region. Consumers in Asia Pacific are becoming increasingly conscious of their well-being and actively seeking hair care products that cater to their specific needs.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the dry shampoo market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Dry Shampoo Market

Rodan+Fields, a renowned brand, recently introduced a hair care collection with a citrus-scented dry shampoo. This dry shampoo utilizes rice starch to absorb excess oil, while chamomile extract is incorporated to soothe the scalp. Rodan+Fields aims to provide consumers with a refreshing and nourishing experience, by combining these natural ingredients.

Kao Corporation, a prominent Japanese personal care company, launched a range of dry shampoos under its hair care brand, Merit, in 2022. These dry shampoos were specifically developed to cater to the increasing demand for convenientsolutions. Particularly, Kao Corporation introduced a unique shampoo sheet concept, initially developed for spa usage, to provide a portable and easy-to-use option for consumers seeking quick hair refreshment.

