The Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468625/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing processes, growing demand for industrial automation and digitalization, and the need for real-time monitoring and control of industrial processes.



The industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• ZigBee

• WirelessHART

• ISA-100.11a

• Wi-fi

• Bluetooth



By End-user

• Automotive

• Food and beverage

• Metals and mining

• Oil and gas

• Waste management



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of cloud-based iwsn solutions for data storage and analysis as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of edge computing in iwsn for real-time data processing and analysis and growing use of ai and ml algorithms for predictive maintenance will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market covers the following areas:

• Industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market sizing

• Industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market forecast

• Industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Advantech Co. Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Banner Engineering Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Lantronix Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, and NXP Semiconductors NV. Also, the industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468625/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________