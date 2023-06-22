Global Gas Generating Systems Market is expected to be worth US$ 20.8 Billion at a CAGR of 9.4% by the forecast period 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2033, it's anticipated that the gas generating systems market will be worth more than US$ 20.8 billion. In the 10 years from 2023 to 2033, the market is predicted to surge at a CAGR of 9.4%. It is anticipated to increase in value in 2023, rising to US$ 8.5 billion.



Numerous companies and people are looking for ways to become less reliant on the conventional power system and become energy independent. The usage of gas generating devices such as biogas or natural gas generators enables users to produce their own electricity locally. Demand is anticipated to be driven by their capacity to offer a trustworthy and independent source of energy.

Gas generators provide a dependable source of electricity, particularly in regions that experience regular power outages or in isolated places with limited grid connection. Sales would be further pushed by urgent requirements for emergency backup power and the need for key infrastructure, businesses, & families to operate continuously.

Gas generators are thought to be more environmentally benign than diesel or gasoline generators. For instance, natural gas has a lesser environmental impact due to lower emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. Sales of biogas generators would hence increase as their use grows in order to encourage the use of renewable energy sources and lessen dependency on fossil fuels.

Natural gas has a lower cost than other fossil fuels, which makes gas-generating systems an economically sensible choice for producing electricity. Additionally, technological developments have increased the effectiveness of gas generators. As technology continues to progress, fuel consumption and operating costs should decrease over time, further increasing demand.

In several industrial fields, including manufacturing, construction, agriculture, and oil & gas, gas-generating systems are widely used. These sectors’ need is projected to increase since they require a dependable power supply to run their machinery, equipment, and operations. These solutions would also aid in boosting operational effectiveness and productivity in the aforementioned domains.

Governments are encouraging the use of greener and more sustainable energy sources in a number of areas. Offering incentives, tax exemptions, or subsidies to organizations and people who invest in gas-generating systems falls under this category. It is envisaged that such support will boost demand and promote market expansion.

Key Takeaways:

The global gas generating systems market witnessed a decent CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2022.

The United States gas generating systems market is projected to witness a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The United Kingdom gas generating system market is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 815.4 million by 2033.

Based on end users, the industrial segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period.

Based on the power rating, the less than 75 kVA segment witnessed a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2022.



Competitive Landscape:

Air Liquide S.A, Air Products, and Chemicals, Inc, Colfax Corporation, GCE Holding, and Itron, Inc. Manufacturers are diversifying their product lines to provide a variety of gas generating systems with different capacities, features, and requirements. This enables them to meet a variety of customer requirements in various sectors and applications.

The effectiveness, functionality, and dependability of gas generating systems are the subject of ongoing research & development. Advanced technologies such as electronic control systems, enhanced engine designs, intelligent monitoring & diagnostic capabilities, and remote management features are being incorporated by manufacturers. They want to improve user experience and boost system efficiency.

A few other businesses are creating goods that can run on several gases, including biogas, natural gas, and propane, making them fuel-flexible. Users might adjust to the availability and cost of different fuel sources owing to this flexibility, which increases versatility and efficiency.

For instance:

Generac Power Systems introduced the Generac PWRcell system in January 2020. It is a top producer of backup power production solutions and supplies. In order to address the rising demand for home energy storage solutions, Generac has worked to improve and expand its PWRcell product line since its introduction.



More Valuable Insights Available:

The research report analyzes the global demand for gas generating systems. The global gas generating systems market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market has been analyzed based on power rating (less than 75 kVA, 75 to 375 kVA, and above 375 kVA), end user (industrial, commercial, and residential), and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply-side and demand factors.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Power Rating:

Less than 75 kVA

75-375 kVA

Above 375 kVA



By End User:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Gas Generating Systems Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Power Rating

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Power Rating, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Power Rating, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Power Rating, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Power Rating, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By End-user

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By End-user, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By End-user, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By End-user, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By End-user, 2023 to 2033

