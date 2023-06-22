Pet Care Market to Witness Stable CAGR of 5.6% Across 2031 Driven by Increasing Awareness of Pet Grooming and Health - Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global pet care market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6 % from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 298.7 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. In 2022, the market for pet care was valued at US$ 185.6 billion



The increased spending on pet care and well-being and increased rate of pet adoption and increased number of pet owners is the main driver for the pet care market. With the increasing adoption of pets in households’ demand for pet-related products and services is expected to increase.

Easy availability of various types of pet care products in online and offline distribution channels is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years. Increasing sales of pet food, pet apparel and accessories, and pet supplements are creating opportunities for pet care products

The increasing demand for various pet accessories and wellness products, owing to the increased number of pets and increased disposable income, is expected to drive the pet care market during the forecast period. The increasing advancements in pet healthcare and veterinary medicine are likely to boost the growth of the pet care market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 185.6 Bn Estimated Value US$ 298.7 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation Animal Type, Product Type, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Mars, Incorporated, Nestle S.A., Spectrum Brands Inc., Ancol Pet Products Limited, The J.M. Smucker Company, Unicharm Corporation, Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc., Diamond Pet Company, Heristo AG, Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc., dba Petmate, Rolf C. Hagen, Inc., DOGGYFRIEND, Pet Care International

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

As of 2023, the pet care market is forecast to reach US$ 195.6 billion

By animal type, demand for dogs is rising significantly

Pet Food segment to remain popular during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to account for a significant market share as an increase in the availability of pet food items on various e-commerce sites.

Supermarket & hypermarket segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Pet Care Market: Prominent Drivers and Trends

Increased concern among pet owners about their pet’s health has led to a rise in spending on pet care products, this is expected to drive the pet care market growth during the forecast period.

With Increased urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increased number of nuclear households the demand for pet care increases. The need for pet care facilities, grooming services, and pet accessories has increased.

The rising demand for luxury pet care products and services and increased interest in pet humanization. Increasing demand for high-quality animal hygiene products boosting the pet care market growth



Pet Care Market: Regional Analysis

North America has been a prominent market for pet care, driven by high pet ownership rates and strong consumer spending on pet-related products and services. The increasing demand for premium and natural pet food, and increased consumer focus on high-quality ingredients and specialized diets for pets, drive the market demand.

The availability of advanced veterinary services, and a rising trend of pet health insurance. Pet owners in North America also spend significantly on pet grooming services and accessories.

The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the pet care market, primarily driven by increasing disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing lifestyles. Increased rate of pet ownership particularly in countries like China and India, leading to increased demand for pet products and services. Pet grooming and training services are also gaining popularity in urban areas.



Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global pet care market report:

Mars, Incorporated

Nestle S.A.

Spectrum Brands Inc.

Ancol Pet Products Limited

The J.M. Smucker Company

Unicharm Corporation

Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Diamond Pet Company

Heristo AG

Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc.

dba Petmate

Rolf C. Hagen, Inc.

DOGGYFRIEND

Pet Care International

Key Market Developments

Mars Petcare is one of the largest players in the pet care industry. In recent years, they have focused on expanding their portfolio of pet food brands and introducing innovative products. For example, they launched new lines of natural and grain-free pet food under brands like Nutro, Iams, and Royal Canin. They have also been investing in research and development to create personalized nutrition solutions for pets.

Nestlé Purina PetCare, a division of Nestlé, has been active in the pet care market with various developments. They have introduced new pet food formulations with an emphasis on natural ingredients and functional benefits. Purina has also expanded its presence in the pet health segment by acquiring pet veterinary clinics and developing new services to provide comprehensive pet care.

Pet Care Market: Key Segments

Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Small Animals

Aquatic Animals

Others

Product Type

Food

Supplements

Accessories

Apparel

Hygiene Products



Price

Low

Medium

High



Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Retail Stores





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



