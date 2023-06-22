The Global Digestive Health Supplements Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digestive Health Supplements Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06468624/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the digestive health supplements market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness about digestive health, the rising aging population, and the availability of innovative products.



The digestive health supplements market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Prebiotics

• Probiotics

• Digestive enzymes

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing popularity of probiotics and prebiotics as one of the prime reasons driving the digestive health supplements market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for plant-based and organic digestive health supplements and the rising trend of customized nutrition and supplement formulations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the digestive health supplements market covers the following areas:

• Digestive health supplements market sizing

• Digestive health supplements market forecast

• Digestive health supplements market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digestive health supplements market vendors that include Amway Corp., Bayer AG, Danone SA, FRISKA LLC, GNC Holdings LLC, Hamari Chemicals Ltd., HealthForce SuperFoods Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., Nestle SA, Novozymes AS, NOW Health Group Inc., Organic India, PanTheryx Inc., Pfizer Inc., Twinlab Consolidated Corp., Unilever PLC, Zenwise LLC, and Haleon Plc. Also, the digestive health supplements market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

