Metal Processing Machines Market Size Worth $35.2 Bn, Globally, by 2030 With 4.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Global Metal Processing Machines Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 24.3 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 35.2 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 331 No. of Tables 303 No. of Charts & Figures 135 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Press Brake, Laser Cutting Machine, and Bending Machine Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered TRUMPF SE + Co KG, Amada (India) Pvt Ltd, Prima Industrie SpA, LVD Company NV and Bystronic AG.





Global Metal Processing Machines Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Trumpf SE + Co KG, Amanda Pvt Ltd, Bystronic AG, Prima Industry SpA, and LVD Company NV are among the key market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important players were studied and analyzed to get a holistic view of the metal processing machine market and its ecosystem.

The industry landscape chapter gives a brief knowledge about the various product developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration strategies implemented by the companies. With all these strategies, the companies enhance their product offerings and footprint globally across all industries, therefore boosting the annual revenue growth.

In 2022: LVD introduced the TL 8525 to its line of tube laser cutting machines. The new generation tube laser, designed from the ground up, has several high-performance features to optimize tube cutting for even the most complex applications. The TL 8525 is built for high productivity. The machine can process tube lengths of 8,500 mm and a maximum part length of 3,000 mm and can clamp and cut tubes up to a diameter of 250 mm. A substantial 400 mm Z-axis permits the cutting of larger profiles.

In 2022: At the Tube trade fair, the high-tech company TRUMPF set new automated loading solution for laser tube-cutting machines. Developed in collaboration with storage-system manufacturer STOPA, the new solution from TRUMPF automatically transfers tubes from the storage system to the tube-cutting machine.





The metal processing machine market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2022, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share in the metal processing machine market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.

Europe holds a significant share in the global metal processing machine market. The region is known for its well-established manufacturing industries, including automotive, aerospace, machinery, and construction. These industries rely heavily on metal processing machine market to achieve high precision and efficiency in their manufacturing processes. Germany is a key market within Europe, known for its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The country's strong focus on innovation, automation, and digitalization helps in driving the metal processing machine market growth. In 2022, the German government invested US$ 220 billion in industrial transformation. The country is likely to witness growth in aerospace and industrial manufacturing, which will lead to increase in the demand for bending machines and laser cutting machines.

The European market is characterized by the adoption of computer numerical control (CNC) machines, robotic systems, and additive manufacturing. The emphasis on sustainability, energy efficiency, and environmental regulations further influences the market dynamics. As the region recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and focuses on economic recovery, the demand for metal processing machines is expected to rebound.





Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing region for the metal processing machine market, fueled by its expanding industrial sector and increasing investments in infrastructure development. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are key contributors to the APAC market. China is the largest manufacturing hub in the region. The country's automotive, electronics, and construction sectors rely heavily on the metal processing machine market for precise and efficient metal cutting, shaping, and forming processes. Japan and South Korea, known for their advanced technological capabilities, contribute significantly to the market. In 2022, the significant expansion of China's manufacturing industry, as indicated by the high purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector, suggested increased production and demand for metal processing machines. With the PMI reaching its highest level in over a decade and showing a clear expansion trend, it signifies a favorable environment for industries that rely on metal cutting and processing equipment.

The metal processing machine market in the Middle East & Africa is witnessing significant growth owing to the region's focus on infrastructure development and economic diversification. Countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are key contributors to the MEA market. The oil & gas industry plays a crucial role in the MEA, driving the metal processing machine market growth. These machines are utilized in various oil and gas exploration, production, and refining stages. Additionally, industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics contribute to the region's demand for metal processing machines. The MEA is witnessing advancements in digital technologies, including embedded systems, smart robotics, and computerized monitoring and control systems.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Metal Processing Machine Market:

The Asia Pacific metal processing machine market experienced a significant impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The region, which includes countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, initially faced disruptions in manufacturing activities due to widespread lockdown measures and supply chain disruptions. Due to the severe negative impact of COVID-19 on China, several automakers stopped their production facilities. In 2020, General Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota Motor, and more companies stopped their production in China due to the supply chain disruption during the COVID-19 outbreak. This halt in the production of automakers significantly impacted the growth of the metal processing machine market in China.





