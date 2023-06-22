Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S - New employee-elected Board member

Company Announcement

No. 25/2023





Copenhagen, 22 June 2023

New employee-elected Board member



The employees of the parent company Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S have on 22 June 2023 elected a new employee representative for the company’s Board of Directors. The newly elected employee representative, Karsten Dam Larsen, replaces the employee-elected representative Trine Eriksen whose mandate expired in connection with an internal merger of some Danish companies in the group. Karsten Dam Larsen joins the Board of Directors as of today and for the remainder of the ordinary term of the current employee-elected board members, which runs until Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S’ annual general meeting in 2027.

