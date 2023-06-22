The Global Audit Software Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audit Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231856/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the audit software market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for cloud-based audit software, the need for organizations to comply with auditing regulations, and the rise in the adoption of audit software due to several benefits.



The audit software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Type

• Large enterprise

• SMEs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the integration of cognitive technology with audit software as one of the prime reasons driving the audit software market growth during the next few years. Also, blockchain audit technology and the emergence of audit software with predictive analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading audit software market vendors that include AuditBoard Inc., Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, CaseWare International Inc., ComplianceBridge Corp., Dassault Systemes SE, Diligent Corp., Ideagen, International Business Machines Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Kroll LLC, MasterControl Solutions Inc., MetricStream Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., Netwrix Corp., Optial UK Ltd., Oversight Systems Inc., Perillon Software Inc., SAP SE, Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workiva Inc.. Also, the audit software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

