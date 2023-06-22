Pet Food Market Size to Reach USD 160.8 Billion by 2032; Rising Consumer Interest in Adopting Pets to Propel Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 103.5 billion in 2022 pet food market will reach USD 160.8 billion by 2032. Increasing consumer interest in adopting pets and growing worries about their health are projected to drive demand for the product. Furthermore, the consumption of nutritious food by pets is expected to improve their overall digestive function throughout the projected period. Pet food goods marketed on the worldwide market rarely change. To offset this similarity bias, manufacturers have been forced to incorporate multi-functional and innovative components into their products. Given the increasing acceptance of prepackaged pet food, convenience is expected to play a significant role in the market's growth.



Key Insight of the Pet Food Market



Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the projection period.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, keeping pets is on the rise. As urbanization advances and living conditions rise, more people choose pets as companions. This rise in pet ownership is fueling demand for pet food in the region. The region has seen tremendous economic expansion, which has resulted in a rise in disposable income. As a result, owners of pets are ready to spend more money on premium and specialty pet food. This tendency has led to the expansion of the region's pet food industry.



In the pet food market, the dog food segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.3% over the projection period.



The dog food segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.3% over the projection period. To satisfy the dietary requirements and tastes of dogs, the dog food segment offers a wide variety of products. These include freeze-dried or dehydrated food, dry food (kibble), wet food (canned or pouch), semi-moist food, and diets designed specifically to meet nutritional needs or circumstances. Brands of dog food frequently provide formulas designed for various life phases (puppy, adult, senior) and particular breeds. These formulas accommodate for the distinct dietary needs and potential health issues related to various life phases and breeds.



In the pet food market, the dry-form segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.6% over the projection period.



The dry-form segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.6% over the projection period. Products for dry pet food are designed to give pets a balanced diet. For a pet's general health and well-being, they normally contain a variety of proteins, carbs, fats, vitamins, and minerals. A stable and practical product is produced once the materials are processed and molded into dry kibble. In general, dry pet food items are more affordable than wet or specialty diets. They are less expensive to produce and transport because of the production method and packaging, which lowers their cost to customers. Pet owners on a tight budget would appreciate its affordability.



In the pet food market, the online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.8% over the projection period.



The online segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.8% over the projection period. Owners of pets may purchase easily and conveniently online. Instead of going to actual stores, they can explore and buy pet food goods from the convenience of their homes. Due to the 24/7 accessibility of online platforms, clients may purchase whenever it suits them. Pet owners may shop around and compare pricing on online marketplaces. They may quickly check costs across various sellers and brands to make sure they are getting the greatest deal possible. To entice and keep consumers, online shops frequently provide discounts, promotions, and loyalty programs.



Market Dynamics



Driver



Pets, especially cats and dogs, are becoming more and more popular. This popularity is mostly due to urbanization, fewer living areas, and an older population. The demand for certain pet food items is fueled by the fact that these animals need specialized diets and lower portion sizes. To launch fresh and cutting-edge pet food products, businesses are investing in R&D. This includes brand-new components, enhanced formulas, and sustainable packaging innovations that boost convenience and freshness.



Opportunity



The expansion of online retail and e-commerce platforms provides a practical avenue for pet food sales. In order to reach a larger client base and offer a smooth purchasing experience, businesses may take advantage of this opportunity by building a strong online presence, improving their digital marketing techniques, and collaborating with e-commerce platforms.



Some of the major players operating in the pet food market are:



• Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• WellPet LLC

• The Hartz Mountain Corporation

• The J.M. Smucker Company

• Nestle Purina

• Mars Incorporated

• LUPUS Alimentos

• Total Alimentos



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Pet Type



• Cat

• Dog

• Others



By Form



• Wet

• Dry

• Snacks & Treats



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets/hypermarkets

• Specialty Pet Food Stores

• Online

• Others



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



