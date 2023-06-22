Amanda Steffey Joins ARA as Senior Director, Washington Operations

Washington, D.C., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Steffey as Senior Director, Washington Operations. Steffey joins ARA’s growing Government Relations enterprise where she will lead ARA’s Air Force program growth activities. In this role, Steffey will support Air Force customers by helping them access ARA’s most innovative and capable solutions, and she will support ARA’s expanding outreach to Capitol Hill.

Steffey comes to ARA after 28 years in the U.S. Air Force, having recently retired as a Colonel. She has over a decade of experience as a congressional liaison representing the Air Staff and the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) on authorizations and appropriations matters to the congressional defense committees. She also served for a decade as an Air Force Office of Special Investigations Special Agent responsible for counterintelligence and criminal investigations.

“We are excited to have Amanda join our team,” said Will Goodman, ARA’s Senior Vice President of Government Relations. “Her reputation as a congressional liaison is outstanding, and her experience in Headquarters Air Force and OSD will bring valuable know-how to ARA’s customers as they seek to meet rapidly evolving operational requirements with ARA’s cutting-edge, advanced technologies.”

For more information about ARA capabilities in support of national security, visit www.ara.com/national-security

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,700 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

Attachment