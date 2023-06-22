BARREL PROVIDES EXPLORATION PLANS FOR TITAN X LITHIUM PROJECT

Las Vegas, NV, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) (the “Company” or “Barrel”) or the “Company”), is pleased to provide the exploration plan for 2023 for our large Titan X Lithium project in Tanzania.



Based on the widespread high-grade lithium values encountered over the adjacent Titan 1 Lithium project of Titan Lithium (CDSG) to the North, Barrel sampled and located similar highly anomalous Lithium-in-soil values on the Titan X project.

During Q3 and Q4 of 2023, the Company plans to implement a detailed exploration program that will generate a top-tier Lithium target with very strong potential to provide critical lithium resources for the zero-carbon economy.

Barrel Energy’s immediate plan entails further prospecting and geochemical sampling to examine and define the extent and strength of lithium values in the Titan X Project. To date, our soil program has only covered a fraction of the project and revealed up to 6,100 ppm Li (1.32% Li2O) on surface. Barrel plans to aggressively expand this program to cover over ten times the initial area. As in-house and governmental geophysical data suggest, the Titan X project is underlain by the same volcanics and sediments as the adjacent Titan 1.

Soil geochemistry has been highly successful in locating and generating advanced lithium projects within the southwestern United States, an area that now plays host to several of the largest Lithium-in-clay deposits in North America. Within Nevada, Utah and Arizona many exploration companies have employed soil geochemistry and then, with trenching or drilling programs, encountered much higher-grade lithium values than those reported on-surface.

The cost of the Titan X acquisition for Barrel Energy was 1 million dollars for an initial 80% interest, in the consideration for the payment the company has issued 27,400,000 shares. The Company believes that its current market cap does not reflect the value of this new acquisition.

Harp Sangha, Chairman of Barrel states “What has been returned to-date from the Titan Projects has been exceptional, with no other exploration sites returning such expansive high-grade lithium values on surface. We see game-changing potential here and our planned work could, quite seriously, turn this into the single largest lithium find in the world.”

About Barrel: Barrel Energy Inc., (OTC Markets: BRLL) is focused on several ventures within the green energy and battery minerals sector and the rapid development of valuable production opportunities throughout North America and abroad. The company holds important joint venture agreements to advance technologies and processes for Electric Vehicle batteries.

+17025952247/ sanghaharp1964@gmail.com

