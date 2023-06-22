Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Telecommunication Market Size Zooming More Than 15X at Touch USD 36.4 Billion by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market is flourishing because of an increasing need for monitoring the content spread on telecommunication networks, growing advent of 5G technology in smartphones, and high adoption of AI solutions in various telecom applications



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market size at USD 2.41 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market size to grow at a robust CAGR of 40.25% reaching a value of USD 36.38 billion by 2029. Major growth drivers for the global artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market include an increasing need for efficient network management, rising data traffic, growing demand for personalized customer experiences, and the requirement for automation and predictive maintenance in telecom operations. The emergence of Over-The-Top (OTT) services, such as video streaming, has transformed the distribution and consumption of audio and video content. As the number of OTT service users continues to rise, there is a significant surge in bandwidth demand. This surge in traffic from OTT services poses a considerable operational cost for the telecommunication industry. However, the integration of AI in the telecom sector offers a solution to reduce operational expenses by minimizing the need for human involvement in network configuration and maintenance. Also, automation enables telecom companies to streamline customer onboarding processes and accelerate the introduction of new services. Consequently, these factors are expected to drive the expansion of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market during the forecast period.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market – Overview

Artificial intelligence (AI) empowers the telecommunication industry to leverage its extensive datasets, facilitating streamlined business management and enhanced issue resolution. By harnessing AI capabilities, telecom companies can provide improved customer service and satisfaction. AI represents a cutting-edge technology that mimics human intelligence, enabling machines to make decisions. This transformative technology encompasses features, such as speech recognition, visual recognition, image recognition, and language translation, which are instrumental in driving market growth. Its impact extends across multiple industrial sectors, with telecommunication being particularly influenced. Within the realm of telecommunication, AI presents a wide array of application possibilities, including customer service optimization and network performance enhancement.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market

COVID-19 pandemic had a dual impact on the global artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market. On the one hand, it accelerated the demand for AI-based solutions to manage increased network traffic, optimize resources, and enhance remote communication. This has fueled the adoption of AI in the telecommunication sector. On the other hand, supply chain disruptions and budget constraints have hindered the implementation of AI initiatives. Additionally, regulatory and privacy concerns surrounding AI usage in telecommunication have emerged. Despite the challenges, the recovery from the pandemic is expected to drive the resurgence of AI adoption, as the need for efficient network management and personalized customer experiences persists in the post-pandemic world.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market – By Application

Based on application, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market is divided into Customer Analytics Network Security, Network Optimization, Self-Diagnostics, and Virtual Assistance segments. The virtual assistance segment holds the highest share in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market due to its ability to revolutionize customer interactions and support services. Virtual assistants powered by AI can handle customer queries, provide personalized recommendations, and perform tasks like bill payments or service activations. This improves customer satisfaction, reduces wait times, and enhances operational efficiency. Virtual assistants are available round-the-clock and offer consistent service, thereby reducing the need for human intervention. They can also integrate with various channels like websites, apps, and voice interfaces, providing seamless and convenient customer experiences. The growing demand for enhanced customer support and the desire for self-service options contribute to the dominance of the virtual assistance segment in the AI in telecommunication market. Meanwhile, the customer analytics segment holds the second highest share in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market due to its critical role in improving customer understanding and driving personalized experiences. Telecom companies leverage customer analytics powered by AI to gain insights from vast amounts of customer data. These insights enable them to understand customer preferences, behavior patterns, and needs, allowing for targeted marketing campaigns, personalized offers, and improved customer retention. Customer analytics also helps in detecting potential churn, identifying high-value customers, and optimizing customer journeys. By harnessing the power of AI, telecom companies can make data-driven decisions and deliver tailored experiences that enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. The increasing focus on customer-centric strategies and the need for competitive differentiation contribute to the significance of the customer analytics segment in the AI in telecommunication market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in telecommunication market include IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Nuance Communications, Sentient Technologies, H2O.ai, Infosys, Salesforce, and Nvidia. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Telecommunication Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Telecommunication Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Product/ Service Segmentation Component, Deployment Model, Technology, Application, Region Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Intel, Google, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Nuance Communications, Sentient Technologies, H2O.ai, Infosys, Salesforce, Nvidia

By Component

Solution

Service

By Deployment Model

On-premises

Cloud

By Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Data Analytics

By Application

Customer Analytics

Network Security

Network Optimization

Self-Diagnostics

Virtual Assistance

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







