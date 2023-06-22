Pasta Finds Its Flavor: Pasta Sauce Market Set to Soar Past USD 18.98 Billion by 2030

Westford,USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research, increasing demand for organic and natural pasta sauces , the rising popularity of plant-based and vegan pasta sauce options, growing interest in global and regional flavours in pasta sauces, the introduction of innovative and unique pasta sauce flavors, the emergence of healthier and low-sodium pasta sauce options, demand for pasta sauces with clean and simple ingredient lists, growing preference for pasta sauces with no added sugar or preservatives, the rising popularity of premium and gourmet pasta sauce varieties, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

The pasta sauce market is a large and growing market encompassing the sale of pasta sauces to consumers and businesses. Pasta sauces are a savory condiment typically made from tomatoes, herbs, and spices. They are often used to flavor pasta dishes, but they can also be used in a variety of other dishes. The growth of the pasta sauce market is being driven by the increasing popularity of pasta dishes, the growing demand for convenient and ready-to-eat foods, and the rising health consciousness of consumers.

Prominent Players in Pasta Sauce Market

B&G Foods

Barilla

Campbell Soup Company

ConAgra Foods

Giovanni Rana

Hunt's

Knorr

Lea & Perrins

Mezzetta

Nestlé

Pasta Roni

Prego

Ragu

Red Gold

S&W Fine Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company

Uncle Ben's

Consumer Segmnet is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the consumer is the leading segment due to the demand for home cooking. In addition, pasta sauces offer a convenient and time-saving solution for consumers who want to enjoy a delicious pasta meal without the need for extensive preparation. Busy lifestyles and time constraints make ready-to-use pasta sauces an appealing option.

Tomato-based Pasta Sauce Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Tomato-based Pasta sauce dominated the global market owing to its popularity and versatility. It also has a long-standing tradition in Italian cuisine. Their authentic taste and association with classic pasta recipes make them a preferred choice for those seeking an authentic dining experience.

Europe is the leading Market for Using Clean Energy

Region-wise, Europe is one of the largest growing markets with a huge cultural heritage. Italian pasta sauces are often associated with high-quality ingredients, traditional recipes, and artisanal production methods. The reputation for quality and authenticity has helped Italian pasta sauces gain prominence and appeal to consumers seeking an authentic Italian dining experience.

A recent report thoroughly analyses the major players operating within the Pasta Sauce market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Pasta Sauce.

Key Developments in Pasta Sauce Market

In January 2023, Barilla partnered with HelloFresh to offer pasta sauce kits as part of HelloFresh's meal kits.

