FlightHub Extends Competitive Travel Benefits to Bell Canada's Employees

Montreal, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montreal-based online travel technology company FlightHub Group is pleased to announce their ongoing partnership with Canada’s first and largest telecommunications company, Bell Canada. The collaboration between the two organizations will enable Bell Canada to offer their employees exclusive travel benefits through FlightHub Group’s Employee Travel Partnership Program.

A new fringe benefit

The Partnership Program enables companies wishing to stand out from the competition by offering attractive discounts on personal leisure travel. "It's a pleasure for us to have forward-thinking companies like Bell Canada join our Partnership Program. With the workplace in a state of transformation since the pandemic, we recognize that the last few months, if not years, have not been easy for many Canadians. Our innovative program allows companies to put their employees at the heart of their organization, to reinvent themselves and to offer numerous benefits that enable their teams to enjoy the diverse benefits of travel" says Christopher Cave, CEO of FlightHub Group.

Janice Wong, Senior Travel Manager for Bell Canada believes in the positive impact of travel on personal wellness. "The mental health and well-being of our employees is one of our top priorities. We are therefore delighted to be able to offer our team members the opportunity to benefit from FlightHub Group's Partnership Program. Thanks to this collaboration, our teams will be able to take advantage of travel discounts and recharge their batteries with family and friends around the world.”

A unique program

FlightHub Group's Employee Benefits Partnership Program enables members to book travel for friends and family at a lower cost. This benefit plan, the only one of its kind in Canada, is directly in line with a forward-looking approach and responds directly to the current evolution of the job market. FlightHub Group encourages companies to stand out from the crowd and offer new alternatives for retaining and attracting talent.

For companies wishing to join, the FlightHub Group travel benefits program is available in three categories: economy, business and first class. To learn more about the partnership program, click here.

About FlightHub Group

Headquartered in Montreal, FlightHub Group owns and operates FlightHub and Justfly, two of North America's leading online travel agencies. FlightHub makes travel accessible, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. With millions of customers served each year, its goal is to offer travelers the most affordable flights, optimal itineraries and exceptional customer service. Since 2012, its cutting-edge booking technology has created more than 30 million connections.

About Bell Group

Bell is Canada's largest communications company providing advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. Founded in Montréal in 1880, Bell is wholly owned by BCE Inc. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

Through Bell for Better, we are investing to create a better today and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our communities with a commitment to the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. This includes the Bell Let's Talk initiative, which promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let's Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research and workplace leadership initiatives throughout the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.