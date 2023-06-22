The Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lignocellulosic Feedstock-based Biofuel Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842310/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the non-cropland affecting the nature of lignocellulosic feedstock, growing adoption of bioethanol as a transport fuel, and stringent regulations pertaining to the reduction of GHG emissions.



The lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market is segmented as below:

By Conversion Process

• Biochemical

• Thermochemical



By Application

• Automotive

• Aviation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising ethanol blending rate targets as one of the prime reasons driving the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing government support to produce second-generation biofuels and the emergence of integrated waste management systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market covers the following areas:

• Lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market sizing

• Lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market forecast

• Lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market vendors that include Aemetis Inc., ALTRET GREENFUELS Ltd, BDI BioEnergy International GmbH, Borregaard AS, Caterpillar Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Clariant International Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., ENERKEM Inc., Genera Inc., Gevo Inc., GranBio Investimentos SA, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Intertek Group Plc, Iogen Corp., Neste Corp., New Energy Blue LLC, Novozymes AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG. Also, the lignocellulosic feedstock-based biofuel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

