The Global Portable Power Tools Market

The report on the portable power tools market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by demand for DIY building products, increasing demand for power tools, and the use of Li-ion batteries.



The portable power tools market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Cordless tools

• Corded tools



By Application

• Commercial

• Consumer



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies portable power tools with smart technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the portable power tools market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of 3d printing technology and increasing use of brushless DC motors in portable power tools will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the portable power tools market covers the following areas:

• Portable power tools market sizing

• Portable power tools market forecast

• Portable power tools market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading portable power tools market vendors that include 3M Co., ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Atlas Copco AB, C. and E. Fein GmbH, Draper Tools Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Festool GmbH, Hilti AG, Husqvarna AB, Ingersoll Rand Inc., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., Makita Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PATTA International Ltd. Taiwan, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap On Inc., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and YAMABIKO CORP.. Also, the portable power tools market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

