Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Wireless In-Flight Entertainment Global Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $1.6 billion in 2022 to $1.8 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 15%. Further, the market will reach $3.1 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of more than 14%. North America held the largest wireless in-flight entertainment share in 2022.



One of the key drivers of market growth is the increasing number of air passengers. This includes both domestic and international travelers flying with registered air carriers. Wireless in-flight entertainment systems offer passengers seamless access to the internet, browsing capabilities, video streaming, and other activities on their personal devices while in flight.

Major wireless in-flight entertainment companies are BAE Systems Plc., Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Rockwell Collins Inc., SITA, Zodiac Aerospace, Lufthansa Systems, Inflight Dublin, Thales Group, Bluebox Aviation Systems Ltd., Viasat Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Thikom Solutions Inc, Burrana, Astronics Corporation, and Safran Aerosystems.

Technological advancements represent a key trend in the wireless in-flight entertainment market, as major companies strive to strengthen their market position through innovative solutions.

For example, in November 2021, Airbus launched the ACJ Smart LiFi Monitor, a cutting-edge technology developed in collaboration with Latecoere. This plug-and-play solution features a smart 4K monitor with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LiFi capabilities. LiFi is a wireless communication technology that utilizes light for data transfer. The monitor offers various features such as HDMI connections, USB-C connectors, 3G-SDI input, analogue and digital audio output, AVOD (audio video on demand), casting, mirroring, a web browser, live TV, a moving map, and built-in video conferencing.

The global wireless in-flight entertainment market is segmented as -

1) By Aircraft Type: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional Jet

2) By Fitment Type: Retrofit, Line Fit

3) By Hardware: Antennas, Wireless Access Points, Modems, Other Hardware

4) By Technology: ATG, Ku-Band, L-Band, Ka-Band

The wireless in-flight entertainment market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, highlighting its projected growth trajectory, key trends, and major players. It serves as a crucial resource for professionals and organizations operating in the wireless in-flight entertainment sector, offering a deep dive into market trends, growth prospects, and key players. It equips them with the necessary knowledge to navigate the evolving landscape and seize opportunities in this dynamic and rapidly expanding market.

