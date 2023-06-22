The Global Business English Language Training Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business English Language Training Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377697/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the business English language training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high demand for vocational English training, adoption of m-learning, and language proficiency assessment and certification.



The business English language training market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Institutional learners

• Individual learners



By Learning Method

• Online learning

• Blended learning



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing emphasis on virtual training as one of the prime reasons driving the business English language training market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of personalization and adaptive learning and emergence of gamification will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the business English language training market covers the following areas:

• Business English language training market sizing

• Business English language training market forecast

• Business English language training market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business English language training market vendors that include 2U Inc., Alison, Berlitz Corp., BLTi, British Council, Coursera Inc., EF Education First Ltd., Graham Holdings Co., inlingua International Ltd., italki HK Ltd., IXL Learning Inc., Lingoda GmbH, Memrise Ltd., Pearson Plc, Perfectly Spoken Ltd., Preply Inc., Talaera LLC, Target Training GmbH, TJ Taylor Ltd., and Udemy Inc. Also, the business english language training market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

