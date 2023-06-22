BUREAU VERITAS: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 22, 2023: All submitted resolutions were adopted

English French

PRESS RELEASE

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – June 22, 2023

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 22, 2023:

All submitted resolutions were adopted

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) of Bureau Veritas (the "Company"), chaired by Mr. Aldo Cardoso, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was held today at the Company’s head office.

All the resolutions submitted to the Shareholders’ Meeting were adopted, including:

The approval of the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending on December 31, 2022, and the approval of a dividend distribution of €0.77 per share to be paid in cash on July 6, 2023 (ex-date on July 4, 2023) on positions closed on July 5, 2023;

The ratification of the co-optation of Mr. Laurent Mignon as Director;

The reappointment of Mr. Frederic Sanchez as Director;

The approval of the report on Corporate Officers’ compensation;

The approval of fixed, variable and exceptional components of total compensation and benefits-in-kind paid or awarded for the 2022 financial year to Mr. Aldo Cardoso, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors and to Mr. Didier Michaud-Daniel, in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer;

The approval of the components of the compensation policy applicable to the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, and to the outgoing Chief Executive Officer and the upcoming Chief Executive Officer for the 2023 financial year;

The approval of fixed, variable and exceptional components of total compensation and benefits-in-kind paid or awarded for the 2023 financial year to Mr. Didier Michaud-Daniel, in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer, whose term of office expired at the end of the Shareholders’ Meeting held today;

The authorization granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company’s shares;

All financial delegations of authority and/or authorizations to the Board of Directors.





During the presentation of the activity reports, Mr. Didier Michaud-Daniel, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. François Chabas, Executive Vice-President Finance, presented the highlights and results of the 2022 financial year, detailing the Group’s revenue, adjusted operating profit, earnings per share, cash flow statement and financial position.

Mrs. Hinda Gharbi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, then presented the first quarter revenue and outlook for 2023. She also focused on sustainability.

Mr. Aldo Cardoso and Mr. Pascal Lebard, Chairman of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, presented respectively corporate governance and compensation components of the Directors, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer in 2022, as well as the compensation policies and Didier Michaud-Daniels’ compensation and Chief Executive Officer for the 2023 financial year.

The audio recording of the Shareholders’ Meeting, the presentation made during the Shareholders’ Meeting and the complete results of the vote of the resolutions will be available on the Company's website (https://group.bureauveritas.com/investors/financial-information/shareholders-meeting).

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 82,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritas) and LinkedIn.

Our information is certified with blockchain technology.

Check that this press release is genuine at www.wiztrust.com.





