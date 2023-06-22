The Global Industrial Adhesives Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Adhesives Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351768/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the industrial adhesives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing replacement of mechanical fasteners with industrial adhesives, rise in demand for lightweight and low carbon emission vehicles, and growing requirement for packaged food and beverage.



The industrial adhesives market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Building and woodworking

• Packaging

• Transportation

• Pressure-sensitive products

• Others



By Technology

• Water-based adhesives

• Solvent-based adhesives

• Hot melt adhesives

• Reactive adhesives



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the continuous development of new products as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial adhesives market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in adoption of eco-friendly adhesives and increase in number of mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the industrial adhesives market covers the following areas:

• Industrial adhesives market sizing

• Industrial adhesives market forecast

• Industrial adhesives market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial adhesives market vendors that include 3M Co., Applied Products Inc., Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Beacon Adhesives Inc., Covestro AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., Hexcel Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Huntsman International LLC, Jowat SE, Permabond LLC, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Sika AG, Solvay SA, and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the industrial adhesives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

