IPPA World Congress on Positive Psychology: Uniting Global Leaders in Well-being and Resilience

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 8th Annual IPPA World Congress on Positive Psychology is set to take place from July 20-23, 2023, at the Vancouver Convention Centre. This highly anticipated event will bring together thousands of world leaders in the field of Positive Psychology, offering a transformative experience for attendees seeking to deepen their understanding and application of positive psychology principles. With an array of engaging programming, the congress promises to inspire, educate, and empower participants.



Highlighted Presentations:

Plenary Panel: “World Happiness Report 2023: Exploring the Positive Power of Resilience in Challenging Times.” Esteemed moderator Meike Bartels will guide an engaging discussion featuring renowned experts in the field, including John Helliwell, Richard Layard, Jan-Emmanuel De Neve, and Lara Aknin. This captivating panel aims to illuminate the vital role of positive psychology in fostering resilience and well-being on a global scale.

Plenary Panel: “Compassion: Neurobiology, Applications, and Global Implications.” Chaired by Rick Hanson. In this panel, Tania Singer will discuss the neurobiology of empathy and compassion and its trainability; James Kirby will summarize a “case for compassion terms of its psychosocial and therapeutic benefits”; and Mamphela Ramphele will explore compassionate action to change structural systems that cause much preventable suffering.

Plenary Panel: “Youth Mental Health, Positive Psychology, and Climate Change: A Call to Action.” Leading voices in the fields of psychology, mental health, and climate change (Steve Leventhal, Susan Clayton, Jennifer Uchendu, Maria Sirois, and Michael Steger) come together for a provocative conversation on the challenges of ‘eco-anxiety’ and ‘ecological grief’ amongst youth, and the implications on definitions of ‘good’ mental health in the face of existential and far-reaching threat.



Additional Pre-Congress Workshops:

“With Nature in Mind: The Role of Nature in Psychological Well-Being & Resiliency - an experiential exploration” led by Holli-Anne Passmore and Heidi Schreiber-Pan. This immersive workshop will provide valuable insights into the profound impact of nature on mental well-being and resilience.

“Strengths Based Resilience” led by Tayyab Rashid, Jane Gillham, and Afroze Anjum.

“Bio-Dash: Harmonizing Mind and Body using Evidence-based Wellbeing Strategies, Personalized Biodata, and Technology-enhanced Training” presented by Dianne Vella-Brodrick, Anneliese Gill, and Kent Patrick.

“Coming to Terms with Death: How Meaning Can Help Us” led by Mike Steger and Pninit Russo-Netzer.

“Character Strengths: The Latest Science, the Best Interventions, and How Practitioners and Leaders Can Take Action Now!” conducted by Ryan Niemiec, Kellie Cummings, and Jeff Levy.

“New Developments in Positive Psychology Coaching” led by Suzy Green, Robert Biswas Diener, Christian van Nieuwerburgh, and Ilona Boniwell.

“The Human Gap: What We Know and What We Need to Do to Address the World's Crises” presented by Mamphela Ramphele and Rick Hansen.



The IPPA World Congress offers 590 presenters and 130 hours of content delivered through a wide variety of session formats. The Congress will commence with a Welcome Reception and East Hall A of the Vancouver Convention Centre, followed by networking opportunities where attendees can connect with like-minded individuals from around the globe. For more information about the IPPA World Congress on Positive Psychology and to register for this extraordinary event, please visit www.ippaworldcongress.org

About IPPA:

The International Positive Psychology Association (IPPA) is a global organization with a membership base from nearly 70 countries around the world. IPPA is dedicated to promoting the science and application of positive psychology and aims to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among researchers, scientists, academics and educators, doctors, nurses, clinicians, therapists, coaches, HR professionals, students and other practitioners and individuals around the world to enhance wellbeing and flourishing. Through its initiatives, IPPA strives to enhance wellbeing and flourishing on a global scale. IPPA's mission revolves around advancing the science of positive psychology, facilitating collaboration among researchers, educators, students, and practitioners, and disseminating the findings and interventions of positive psychology to diverse audiences. By promoting, facilitating, and sharing the science of positive psychology worldwide, IPPA plays a crucial role in the growth and application of this field. To learn more about the International Positive Psychology Association (IPPA), its initiatives, and how you can get involved, please visit www.IPPAnetwork.org .

