The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hyperscale Data Center Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082067/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the hyperscale data center market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for data center colocation facilities, increasing reliance on hyperscale data centers for operational business needs, and a surge in cloud adoption.



The hyperscale data center market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Critical infrastructure

• Support infrastructure



By End-user

• BFSI

• Energy

• IT

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing infrastructure innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the hyperscale data center market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on construction of green data centers and implementation of ai in data centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the hyperscale data center market covers the following areas:

• Hyperscale data center market sizing

• Hyperscale data center market forecast

• Hyperscale data center market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hyperscale data center market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., CyrusOne LLC, Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Inspur Systems Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., QTS Realty Trust LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Viavi Solutions Inc.. Also, the hyperscale data center market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05082067/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________