Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), STEM, Inc. (NYSE: STEM), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL), and Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (ii) that, as a result, the Company improperly booked sales of its BioSteel business unit; (iii) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was overstated; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

STEM, Inc. (NYSE: STEM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Legacy Stem suffered from material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting related to accounting for deferred cost of goods sold and inventory, certain revenue recognition calculations, and internal-use capitalized software calculations; (ii) the Company had overstated Legacy Stem’s and its own post-Merger business and financial prospects; (iii) Stem’s software revenue did not make up 100% of the Company’s services revenue; (iv) Stem had overstated the benefits expected to flow from its AP partnership; and (v) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company’s public statements throughout the Relevant Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (ii) that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (iii) that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

