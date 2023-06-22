From 2022 to 2031, Automatic Doors Market Sales are Expected to Flourish at a CAGR of 6.9% | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automatic doors market was valued at US$ 21.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031.
Surge in utilization of automatic doors in residential and commercial buildings is expected to offer significant revenue opportunities to market players in the near future. Rapid increase in popularity of contactless entry/exit systems in malls, shopping complexes, and hospitals is estimated to strengthen the demand for automatic doors in the near future.
Several companies operating in the automatic doors market are focusing on development and launch of convenient and customizable contactless automatic door systems.
Rise in adoption of semi-transparent automatic doors and doors a range of configurations can be ascribed to the growth in demand for customizable entrance systems. Leading players are also focusing on commercialization of automatic doors that are energy-efficient and easy to operate in order to increase their market share.
For Insights on Global, Regional, and Country-Level Parameters with Growth Opportunities by 2031 - Download a Sample Report!
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|US$ 21.4 Bn
|Estimated Value
|US$ 41.6 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|6.9%
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|No. of Pages
|165 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Type, By Category, By Sensor Type, By Sensor Mounting, By End-use, By Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Assa Abloy AB, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, Nabtesco Corporation, Manusa Gest S.L., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Mondragon Corporation, Rite-Hite Holding Corporation, Kareni B.V.
Key Findings of Study
- Surge in Usage of Automatic Doors in Commercial Spaces and Public Buildings: Rapid increase in demand for automatic entry/exit systems in a wide range of commercial and pubic establishments, such as airports, railway stations, shopping malls, and office buildings, is likely to propel market development in the near future.
- Surge in number of commercial and public buildings and constant efforts by facility managers to streamline entry/exit systems are anticipated to boost the automatic doors market value over the next few years.
- Rise in Adoption of Automatic Doors in Healthcare Sector Automatic doors of a variety of designs are gaining popularity in the healthcare sector. Surge in adoption of sensor-based automatic doors in the healthcare sector is likely to accelerate market development.
- Automatic doors in healthcare facilities enhance privacy of patients and doctors, especially in outpatient settings. Companies in the automatic doors market are offering a wide range of doors with improved acoustic properties, due to significant need for soundproofing feature in doors in critical care units and emergency wards of hospitals.
Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=79169<ype=S
Key Growth Drivers of Automatic Doors Market
- Rapid increase in infrastructure development activities in developing and developed countries around the globe is a key driver of the automatic doors market. Significant increase in government spending on infrastructure development projects in recent years in developing countries is augmenting market size.
- Rise in adoption of automated entry/exit solutions in the healthcare industry is anticipated to strengthen the market size in the next few years
Regional Growth Dynamics of Market
North America is anticipated to account for the leading market share from 2022 to 2031. The market in the region is projected to expand at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Significant increase in demand for automatic doors in residential, commercial, healthcare, and transportation sectors is anticipated to propel the market in North America. Rapid expansion of these end-use sectors is likely to fuel market development, especially in Canada and the U.S. Stringent implementation of green building regulations is positively influencing the market dynamics of North America.
The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Surge in infrastructure development in China, South Korea, India, and Japan is anticipated to generate significant revenues for companies in the region in the next few years.
Middle East & Africa is a lucrative market for automatic doors. The market in Gulf countries is projected to expand rapidly in the near future. Considerable demand for automatic doors in commercial spaces and the hospitality industry is anticipated to augment market growth in these countries.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=79169
Competition Landscape
Prominent companies operating in the automatic doors market are
- Assay Abloy AB
- Deutschtec GmBH
- Dormakaba Holding AG
- GEZE GmbH
- Nabtesco Corporation
- Manusa Gest S.L.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- Mondragon Corporation
- Kareni B.V.
Automatic Doors Market Segmentation
The automatic doors market is segmented based on
Type
- Sliding Doors
- Swinging Doors
- Folding Doors
- Revolving Doors
- Others (Automatic Bi-fold Doors, Access Gates, etc.)
Category
- Sensor-based
- Push-button
- Access Control
Sensor Type
- Radar Movement Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Optical Sensors
- Infrared Sensors
- Passive Infrared Movement Sensors
- Active Infrared Sensors
Sensor Mounting
- Ceiling Mount
- Transom Mount
End-use
- Residential
- Commercial
- HoReCa
- Resorts
- Shopping Malls
- Airports
- Hospitals
- Others (Retail Stores, Office Buildings, etc.)
- Industrial
- Warehouses
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Factories
Distribution Channel
- Direct
- Indirect
Read More Related Reports:
Automotive Pneumatic Seat System Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth
Vehicle Services Market Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031
Alternative Powertrain Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com