From 2022 to 2031, Automatic Doors Market Sales are Expected to Flourish at a CAGR of 6.9% | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global automatic doors market was valued at US$ 21.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031.



Surge in utilization of automatic doors in residential and commercial buildings is expected to offer significant revenue opportunities to market players in the near future. Rapid increase in popularity of contactless entry/exit systems in malls, shopping complexes, and hospitals is estimated to strengthen the demand for automatic doors in the near future.

Several companies operating in the automatic doors market are focusing on development and launch of convenient and customizable contactless automatic door systems.

Rise in adoption of semi-transparent automatic doors and doors a range of configurations can be ascribed to the growth in demand for customizable entrance systems. Leading players are also focusing on commercialization of automatic doors that are energy-efficient and easy to operate in order to increase their market share.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 21.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 41.6 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.9% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 165 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By Category, By Sensor Type, By Sensor Mounting, By End-use, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Assa Abloy AB, Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, GEZE GmbH, Nabtesco Corporation, Manusa Gest S.L., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Mondragon Corporation, Rite-Hite Holding Corporation, Kareni B.V.

Key Findings of Study

Surge in Usage of Automatic Doors in Commercial Spaces and Public Buildings : Rapid increase in demand for automatic entry/exit systems in a wide range of commercial and pubic establishments, such as airports, railway stations, shopping malls, and office buildings, is likely to propel market development in the near future.



: Rapid increase in demand for automatic entry/exit systems in a wide range of commercial and pubic establishments, such as airports, railway stations, shopping malls, and office buildings, is likely to propel market development in the near future. Surge in number of commercial and public buildings and constant efforts by facility managers to streamline entry/exit systems are anticipated to boost the automatic doors market value over the next few years.



Rise in Adoption of Automatic Doors in Healthcare Sector Automatic doors of a variety of designs are gaining popularity in the healthcare sector. Surge in adoption of sensor-based automatic doors in the healthcare sector is likely to accelerate market development.



Automatic doors of a variety of designs are gaining popularity in the healthcare sector. Surge in adoption of sensor-based automatic doors in the healthcare sector is likely to accelerate market development. Automatic doors in healthcare facilities enhance privacy of patients and doctors, especially in outpatient settings. Companies in the automatic doors market are offering a wide range of doors with improved acoustic properties, due to significant need for soundproofing feature in doors in critical care units and emergency wards of hospitals.



Key Growth Drivers of Automatic Doors Market

Rapid increase in infrastructure development activities in developing and developed countries around the globe is a key driver of the automatic doors market. Significant increase in government spending on infrastructure development projects in recent years in developing countries is augmenting market size.



Rise in adoption of automated entry/exit solutions in the healthcare industry is anticipated to strengthen the market size in the next few years



Regional Growth Dynamics of Market

North America is anticipated to account for the leading market share from 2022 to 2031. The market in the region is projected to expand at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Significant increase in demand for automatic doors in residential, commercial, healthcare, and transportation sectors is anticipated to propel the market in North America. Rapid expansion of these end-use sectors is likely to fuel market development, especially in Canada and the U.S. Stringent implementation of green building regulations is positively influencing the market dynamics of North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness robust growth during the forecast period. Surge in infrastructure development in China, South Korea, India, and Japan is anticipated to generate significant revenues for companies in the region in the next few years.

Middle East & Africa is a lucrative market for automatic doors. The market in Gulf countries is projected to expand rapidly in the near future. Considerable demand for automatic doors in commercial spaces and the hospitality industry is anticipated to augment market growth in these countries.

Competition Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the automatic doors market are

Assay Abloy AB

Deutschtec GmBH

Dormakaba Holding AG

GEZE GmbH

Nabtesco Corporation

Manusa Gest S.L.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Mondragon Corporation

Kareni B.V.



Automatic Doors Market Segmentation

The automatic doors market is segmented based on

Type

Sliding Doors

Swinging Doors

Folding Doors

Revolving Doors

Others (Automatic Bi-fold Doors, Access Gates, etc.)



Category

Sensor-based

Push-button

Access Control



Sensor Type

Radar Movement Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Optical Sensors

Infrared Sensors Passive Infrared Movement Sensors Active Infrared Sensors



Sensor Mounting

Ceiling Mount

Transom Mount

End-use

Residential

Commercial HoReCa Resorts Shopping Malls Airports Hospitals Others (Retail Stores, Office Buildings, etc.)

Industrial Warehouses Manufacturing Facilities Factories



Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

