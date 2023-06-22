Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market to Reach $1.7 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market by Product Type (Upright, Canisters, Backpacks, and Others), By Mode of Operation (Electric and Pneumatic), By End-User Industry (Foods and Beverages, Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global industrial vacuum cleaner industry generated $956.8 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime Determinants of Growth:

The growth of the global industrial vacuum cleaner market is driven by the growth of the manufacturing industry, the necessity of maintaining hygienic conditions in a manufacturing facility, and the growth of the food and beverage industry. However, additional operating costs restrict market growth. Moreover, a rise in the number of small-scale industries in emerging economies presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $956.8 Million Market Size in 2032 $1.7 Billion CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments covered Type, Mode of Operation, End User Industry, and Region. Drivers Growth of the manufacturing industry



Necessity for maintaining hygienic conditions in a manufacturing facility



Growth of food and beverages industry Opportunities Rise in number of small-scale industries in emerging economies Restraints Additional operating cost

COVID-19 Scenario:

· The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global industrial vacuum cleaner market, owing to the temporary closure of industrial vacuum cleaner manufacturing firms during the lockdown.

· Not only the production but also the sale of industrial vacuum cleaners was hampered due to the closure of various other industrial sectors.

· However, the market has recovered to a normal situation.

The canisters segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period:

Based on product type, the canisters segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global industrial vacuum cleaner market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Canister vacuums generally have more suction power than upright models. This power makes them particularly well suited for cleaning bare floors. Canister vacuums tend to be slightly lighter than upright models. On the other hand, the upright segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its versatile usage, adjustable features, and innovative motor. They can be used as vacuum cleaners for hardwood floors and carpets.

The electric segment to maintain its lion’s share throughout the forecast period:

Based on mode of operation, the electric segment held the highest market share in 2022, contributing to around four-fifths of the global industrial vacuum cleaner market, and is estimated to maintain its lion’s share throughout the forecast period. Electric vacuum cleaners have a higher capacity for collecting dust as compared to pneumatic ones. In addition, the canister doesn’t need to be emptied frequently. This is the reason why electric vacuum cleaners are an ideal appliance for people who suffer from allergies. However, the pneumatic segment would display the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Pneumatic vacuum systems have several advantages when compared to conventional vacuum systems. Since they are powered by compressed air, pneumatic vacuums do not have any moving parts. Pneumatic vacuum systems are a great option for hazardous materials, including combustible materials.

The food and beverages segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period:

Based on end-user industry, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributed more than two-fifths of the global industrial vacuum cleaner market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. owing to variou

s factors such as the rise in disposable income of people, the availability of many food and beverage options, the rise in retail shops, and the rise in the e-commerce industry, which eventually drive demand for industrial vacuum cleaners. However, the pharmaceutical segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032. Due to the increase in the geriatric population, awareness regarding healthy lifestyles, the onset of new diseases, and various government initiatives across the world that focus on developing their own medical infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region to maintain its dominance by 2032:

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global industrial vacuum cleaner market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032. The expansion of the industrial vacuum cleaner market in Asia-Pacific is attributable to rapid economic growth and population growth in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia, which eventually is expected to drive growth in the industrial sector.

Leading Market Players:

· ACPL GROUP

· Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG

· Kevac srl

· Delfinvacuums

· Tennant Company

· American Vacuum Company

· dynavac

· Nilfisk Group

· SJE Corporation Ltd.

· Hoover Commercial

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global industrial vacuum cleaner market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

