Cervical Cancer Market Size is Likely to Increase, Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies in the Market - Gilead, Roche, Genentech, Iovance, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Exelixis, Xencor, Merck, EMD Serono, Pfizer, Fusion, AstraZeneca

The cervical cancer market is expected to grow due to factors like an increase in the patient pool, rising awareness of the disease, an increase in healthcare spending across the globe, rising R&D activities, and the expected entry of emerging therapies during the forecast period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight’s Cervical Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, cervical cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Cervical Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the cervical cancer market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

According to ASCO, in 2023, an estimated 13,960 women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer.

women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer. Leading cervical cancer companies such as Hookipa Biotech GmbH, Gilead Sciences, MacroGenics, Genentech, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc, Agenus Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Verastem, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Totus Medicines, Orano Med LLC, Qurient Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Exelixis, Xencor, Inc., Transgene, Merck, EMD Serono Research & Development Institute, Inc., Pfizer, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., VM Oncology, LLC, and others are developing novel cervical cancer drugs that can be available in the cervical cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel cervical cancer drugs that can be available in the cervical cancer market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for cervical cancer treatment include HB-201 IT, Sacituzumab govitecan, MGD019, Atezolizumab, NEO-201 in combination with pembrolizumab, AGEN2034, Tiragolumab + Atezolizumab, De-TIL-0255, LN-145 + pembrolizumab, SNS-101 (anti-VISTA), Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Avutometinib (VS-6766) + defactinib, CTX131, AL3818, TOS-358, ²¹²Pb-DOTAM-GRPR1, Q702, BMS-986340, XB002, XmAb®23104, TG4001 + Avelumab, [225Ac]-FPI-1434 Injection, VMD-928, and others.

Cervical Cancer Overview

Cervical cancer develops in the cells of the cervix, which connects the uterus to the vagina. It typically begins in the transformation zone of the cervix and extends to regional lymph nodes; parametrial invasion is also prevalent. Persistent papillomavirus infection is the leading cause of cervical cancer. HPV is found in 90% of cervical tumors, especially carcinogenic varieties like HPV 16 and 18. As a serious public health hazard in the developed world, it remains a substantial menace.

Cervical cancer is classified into four stages: stage I - cancer that is small, stage II - cancer that is larger and may spread outside of the uterus and cervix, stage III - cancer that spreads to the lower part of the vagina or the pelvis, and stage IV - cancer that has spread outside of the pelvis to organs such as the lungs, bones, or liver. The Papanicolaou (Pap) test has long been the gold standard for cervical cancer screening, lowering the incidence by 60-90% and the death rate by 90%.





Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The cervical cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current cervical cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The cervical cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Cervical Cancer Incident Cases

Cervical Cancer Stage-specific Incident Cases

Cervical Cancer Histopathologic Types-specific Incident Cases

Cervical Cancer Age-specific Incident Cases

Cervical Cancer Treatment Market

Patients in the early stages (IA-IB1) are treated with radical hysterectomy and pelvic lymphadenectomy. Primary chemotherapy and radiation therapy, or CCRT, is used to treat locally advanced cervical cancer (stage IIB2-IVA). Platinum-based treatments such as cisplatin, external beam radiation, and high-dose intracavity brachytherapy are examples of combination therapy. The Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to tisotumab vedotin-tftv (Tivdak, Seagen Inc.), a tissue factor-directed antibody and microtubule inhibitor conjugate, on September 20, 2021, for adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who have disease progression during or after chemotherapy.

AVASTIN (bevacizumab) is a recombinant humanized monoclonal IgG1 antibody that binds to and suppresses the biological activity of human vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) in in vitro and in vivo assay systems. Bevacizumab contains human framework sections as well as complementarity-determining regions of a murine antibody that binds to VEGF. Bevacizumab (Avastin) was authorized by the US FDA in August 2014 to treat persistent, recurring, or metastatic cervical cancer. The FDA assessed bevacizumab for the treatment of cervical cancer patients as part of its priority review program.

KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab) is the active ingredient in Keytruda, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to the programmed cell death - 1 (PD-1) receptor and inhibits its interaction with PD-L1 and PD-L2, releasing PD-1 pathway-mediated inhibition of the immune response, including anti-tumor immune response. T-cell proliferation and cytokine production are inhibited when the PD-1 ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2, bind to the PD-1 receptor located on T-cells. In some tumors, PD-1 ligands are upregulated, and signaling through this route can contribute to the suppression of active T-cell immune surveillance of tumors. The therapeutic candidate is now being marketed by Merck Sharp & Dohme for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who are experiencing disease progression during or after chemotherapy and whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS 1) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

Key Cervical Cancer Therapies and Companies

HB-201 IT: Hookipa Biotech GmbH

Sacituzumab govitecan: Gilead Sciences

MGD019: MacroGenics

Atezolizumab: Genentech, Inc.

NEO-201 in combination with pembrolizumab: Precision Biologics, Inc

AGEN2034: Agenus Inc.

Tiragolumab + Atezolizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

De-TIL-0255: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

LN-145 + pembrolizumab: Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SNS-101 (anti-VISTA): Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Trastuzumab deruxtecan: AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

Avutometinib (VS-6766) + defactinib: Verastem, Inc.

CTX131: CRISPR Therapeutics

AL3818: Advenchen Laboratories, LLC

TOS-358: Totus Medicines

²¹²Pb-DOTAM-GRPR1: Orano Med LLC

Q702: Qurient Co., Ltd.

BMS-986340: Bristol-Myers Squibb

XB002: Exelixis

XmAb®23104: Xencor, Inc.

TG4001 + Avelumab: Transgene/Merck/EMD Serono Research & Development Institute, Inc./Pfizer

[225Ac]-FPI-1434 Injection: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

VMD-928: VM Oncology, LLC

Cervical Cancer Market Dynamics

The cervical cancer market is expected to change in the coming years. Although the usual pap test method of diagnosis has reduced the prevalence by over 75%, additional diagnostic investigations may aid in identifying spread and prognosis, as well as treatment planning, as it remains a serious public health concern even in developed countries. Primary cervical cancer prevention is now possible by immunization with very effective HPV vaccinations. Cervarix, a bivalent HPV virus-like particle vaccination (2vHPV), Gardasil, a quadrivalent HPV virus-like particle vaccine (4vHPV), and Gardasil 9, a nine-valent HPV virus-like particle vaccine (9vHPV) are currently licensed and available. All three vaccines provide protection against HPV 16 and 18.

In addition, increased awareness as a result of initiatives to educate people about diseases is crucial which will propel the cervical cancer market growth. Moreover, the presence of a strong pipeline is projected to bring about a beneficial impact on the cervical cancer market.

As the cervical cancer pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of cervical cancer, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the cervical cancer market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the cervical cancer market in the 7MM.

However, certain factors may affect the growth of the cervical cancer market. The cervical cancer market growth may be offset by unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the cervical cancer market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Cervical Cancer Companies Hookipa Biotech GmbH, Gilead Sciences, MacroGenics, Genentech, Inc., Precision Biologics, Inc, Agenus Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Verastem, Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Advenchen Laboratories, LLC, Totus Medicines, Orano Med LLC, Qurient Co., Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Exelixis, Xencor, Inc., Transgene, Merck, EMD Serono Research & Development Institute, Inc., Pfizer, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., VM Oncology, LLC, and others Key Cervical Cancer Therapies HB-201 IT, Sacituzumab govitecan, MGD019, Atezolizumab, NEO-201 in combination with pembrolizumab, AGEN2034, Tiragolumab + Atezolizumab, De-TIL-0255, LN-145 + pembrolizumab, SNS-101 (anti-VISTA), Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Avutometinib (VS-6766) + defactinib, CTX131, AL3818, TOS-358, ²¹²Pb-DOTAM-GRPR1, Q702, BMS-986340, XB002, XmAb®23104, TG4001 + Avelumab, [225Ac]-FPI-1434 Injection, VMD-928, and others

Scope of the Cervical Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Cervical Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Cervical Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Cervical Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Cervical Cancer Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Cervical Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cervical Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Cervical Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Cervical Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Cervical Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Cervical Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Cervical Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Cervical Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Cervical Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Cervical Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Cervical Cancer Market Analysis 12. Cervical Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

