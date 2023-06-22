New to The Street TV Signs 6 Part Series, Featuring Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street will feature Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ($ENDV) on its nationally syndicated and sponsored television program. The series will span six (6) months following Endonovo Therapeutics' business mission is to transform healthcare with FDA Cleared non-invasive medical and non-medical PEMF (Pulsed Electro Magnetic Field) devices while seamlessly developing and integrating telehealth platforms into its business model.



TV Host Jane King will interview ENDV's management representatives , who will introduce themselves to New to The Street's viewers and provide ongoing updates about the Company's operations. Viewers will hear and learn more about Endonovo's integrative strategy, which involves leveraging their portfolio of 27 patented technologies and establishing strategic partnerships with top telehealth technology developers. The company has also secured international and domestic contracts, including distribution agreements with prestigious entities such as the US Department of Defense and VA. The highlight of company’s offerings is its FDA-Cleared Electroceutical® Therapy, SofPulse®, a patented treatment that effectively addresses the reduction of post-operative pain and edema. Endonovo’s future research and development will focus on expanding their patented range of wearable biotech devices to address inflammatory conditions, chronic pain, cardiovascular diseases, and central nervous system disorders including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).

FMW Media will be producing and broadcasting the show across all of New to The Street's syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax , Fox Business Network , and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV . All broadcasted shows will stream for 18 months on the New to The Street website, www.newtothestreet.com. New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast. On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on selected New to The Street syndicated and sponsored TV platforms. Digital ads will stream on New to The Street's billboard platform throughout New York City.

"We are very excited to start working with FMW Media and look forward to updating our stakeholders with our latest developments and introducing our Company to a broader audience. Our company's innovative approach combines the convenience and accessibility of telehealth with the powerful benefits of PEMF therapies, empowering individuals to take control of their health while optimizing healthcare delivery. This integration creates a dynamic ecosystem that improves health outcomes, enhances chronic disease management, and reduces healthcare costs," stated Alan Collier, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

ENDV's patented and proprietary Electroceutical® Therapy harnesses biotechnology to restore key electrochemical processes that can assist in pain relief and accelerated recovery after surgery. The Company has several scientific studies in place and is planning research and development studies to expand their patent portfolio with expected positive results that can further advance pipeline product offerings.

Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of FMW Media and Producer at New to The Street TV, states, "During the next 6 months, we expect fantastic TV interviews with ENDV's management, giving us exciting business updates and developments. Many people deal with ongoing physical ailments, constantly seeking non-pharmaceutical, drug-free treatments and solutions, we believe our viewers can learn more about the Company's SofPulse® Brand, which incorporates ENDV's proprietary Electroceutical® Therapy as a treatment for the reduction of postoperative pain and edema, as well as their future plans to spin-off the telehealth and SofPulse IP and assets. We at New to The Street expect to maximize viewership interest in Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.'s expanding business and medical device products."

New to The Street's TV interviews with Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.'s management, airing on Newsmax (syndicated), Fox Business Network (syndicated), and Bloomberg TV (sponsored), "To Be Announced."

About Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ($ENDV):

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV) ($ENDV) operates through three divisions: Legacy Division– focused on development of commercial-stage noninvasive, drug-free wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices for pain relief, general wellness, and wound curatives with many of its products marketed under the SofPulse® brand name. The Telehealth Division-dedicated to the development and integration of a comprehensive telehealth platform across the healthcare industry. Build Up Strategy Division – which involves acquiring profitable biotechnology and specialty construction companies that complement its offerings - https://endonovo.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

