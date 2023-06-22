The Global Light Metal Packaging Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Light Metal Packaging Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04047047/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the light metal packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing launch of new food and beverage products in metal cans, sustainability with metal packaging, and rising focus on improving shelf life of products.



The light metal packaging market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Food and beverages

• Personal care and cosmetics

• Healthcare

• Paint and chemicals and others



By Product

• Caps/stoppers and lids

• Aluminum boxes/casks and drums

• Steel and iron cans

• Crown corks

• Collapsible tubular aluminum containers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advent of resealable cans as one of the prime reasons driving the light metal packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for innovative lightweight materials and a growing e-commerce industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the light metal packaging market covers the following areas:

• Light metal packaging market sizing

• Light metal packaging market forecast

• Light metal packaging market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading light metal packaging market vendors that include Al Suhaimi Holding Co., Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Baosteel Group Corp., Can One Berhad, CANPACK SA, Ceylon Beverage Can Pvt. Ltd., CPMC Holdings Ltd., Dongwon Group, Envases Group, GZ Industries Ltd., Interpack Group, Mahmood Saeed Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corp., Nampak Ltd., Orora Ltd., Silgan Holdings Inc., Sonoco Products Co., SWAN Industries Thailand Ltd., and Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd.. Also, the light metal packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

