Routeware Announces Acquisition of Compliance Publishing, Expanding Its Solutions for Medical Waste Management

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routeware, a leading provider of integrated technology solutions for the waste and recycling industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of St. Louis Park, Minnesota based Compliance Publishing, a renowned provider of solutions for medical waste companies. This strategic acquisition strengthens Routeware’s product offerings for medical waste haulers, including the ability to manage back-office operations and provide OSHA training and compliance.



"We are thrilled to become a part of Routeware and embark on a new chapter of growth and innovation in the medical waste industry," said Alan Rosenauer, CEO of Compliance Publishing. "By working together, we can combine our expertise and resources to provide our customers with even more robust compliance solutions and help them navigate the evolving regulatory landscape more effectively."

"The acquisition of Compliance Publishing represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy, as it signifies our commitment to enhancing our capabilities in the medical waste industry," stated Paul Rafalowski, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Routeware. "We are delighted to welcome Compliance Publishing to the Routeware family and look forward to collaborating closely to deliver comprehensive compliance and efficiency solutions to our valued customers."

Routeware's integrated technology solutions cater to smart cities and high-performance haulers, offering a full suite of capabilities, including on-board computers, route optimization, customer self-service, and enterprise management. The addition of Compliance Publishing's expertise in compliance tracking, efficiency programs, and industry-specific tools will enable Routeware to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions for medical waste companies.

About Routeware:

Routeware is a leading provider of on-board computers and software solutions to the solid waste and fleet industries. Routeware’s integrated software solutions provide smart cities and private haulers with capabilities including fleet automation, back office and billing, route optimization, and digital communication and education tools. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, the company has offices and customers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Our brands, products, and services include Routeware, Core Computing Solutions, EasyRoute, Webaspx, RouteOptix, Andrews Software Inc. (ASI), ReCollect, Recyclist, and now Compliance Publishing. For more information, visit www.routeware.com.

About Compliance Publishing: