The Global Pulp Market

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased consumption of chemical wood pulp, a rise in the use of personal care and hygiene products, and rising demand for corrugated packaging.



The pulp market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Printing and writing paper

• Tissue paper

• Specialty paper

• Packaging paper

• Others



By Grade Type

• Chemical pulp

• Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp

• Non-wood pulp



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising use of fluff pulp due to increased absorbency as one of the prime reasons driving the pulp market growth during the next few years. Also, use of short-fiber pulp from eucalyptus to reduce costs in pulp production and flushable wipes spur use of wood pulp. will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the pulp market covers the following areas:

• Pulp market sizing

• Pulp market forecast

• Pulp market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pulp market vendors that include Arctic Paper SA, Asia Pulp and Paper APP Sinar Mas., Billerud AB, Canny Tissue Paper Industry, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., Mercer International Inc., Metropolic Paper Industries, Metsa Board Oyj, Nath Industries Ltd., Nine Dragons Paper Holdings Ltd., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., Shanying International Holding Co. Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, UPM Kymmene Corp., and WestRock Co.. Also, the pulp market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

