Solar Cooker Market is Projected to Increase at a 5.4% CAGR between 2023 to 2031 Driven by Increasing Awareness of Renewable Energy Benefits: As per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global solar cooker market was valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2022. By 2031, the market is estimated to reach US$ 3.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%. By using solar energy for cooking, governments will have an easier time reducing their reliance on fossil fuels, wood, charcoal, and other expensive sources of energy.



Energy independence can be achieved by communities adopting solar cookers to reduce fuel expenditures and direct savings to other economic activities. Research into renewable sources of energy has been gaining attention due to the depletion of conventional energy sources and the negative impact they have on the environment. Numerous applications in domestic and industrial sectors can be achieved with solar energy, since it is free, abundant, and easily accessible.

The act of cooking consumes the most energy of all human activities. Over the last few decades, solar-powered cooking has evolved tremendously. The performance of box type solar cookers has been improved over time by various geometrical modifications. Transparent insulating material and reflectors have greatly enhanced the performance.

Better policy implications are needed to achieve social and economic acceptance. For solar cooking to be more effective, affordable, and useful, a new approach to development is needed.

Solar cookers are also becoming more popular as a way to boil and pasteurize untreated water, especially in areas without clean water. In addition to solar box cookers and solar panel cookers, there are solar parabolic cookers available on the market, all with their own benefits and drawbacks.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2507

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.1 Bn Estimated Value US$ 3.5 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 160 Pages Market Segmentation Type, Output Power, Price, Material, Power Source, End-user, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Solar Brother, SunFlair Solar Ovens, LLC, Changzhou Raven New Energy Technology Lt, California-Sunlight.com, Go Sun, Haines Solar Cooker LLC, Solar Cookers International, Sun and Ice GmbH, Sun Fire, SunOK

Key Findings of the Market Report

Solar cookers with parabolic shapes are popular because they can cook at higher temperatures than anything else.

Consumers will prefer hybrid solar cookers for their flexibility, which will drive up demand for solar cookers.

Due to the popularity of various e-commerce websites, demand for solar cookers is likely to rise.

With the growing demand for residential solar cookers, they are expected to become more popular in the coming years.

A growing awareness of the health benefits of aluminum materials is projected to increase demand for aluminum solar cookers.



Global Solar Cooker: Growth Drivers

Demand for solar cookers is expected to rise due to the growing awareness of renewable energy and government policies that encourage the use of renewable energy. As environmental pollution concerns and new cooking technologies grow, demand is expected to rise.

Increasing consumer demand for sleek designs and colors is expected to drive the demand for solar cookers in the market. Several technological advancements have improved the efficiency and affordability of solar cookers. Especially in regions where traditional fuel sources are limited or expensive, the market is expected to grow throughout the world.

The energy efficiency of solar cookers is also being maximized through the use of automatic tracking models, which can track the sun throughout the day. Technology advancements, increased awareness of renewable energy, and changing consumer preferences are expected to drive strong growth in the solar cooker market in the coming years.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2507<ype=S

Global Solar Cooker: Regional Landscape

The growing awareness of renewable energy and the government's participation in solar energy projects in the Asia Pacific region will likely create a demand for solar cookers in the future.

Indian consumers are likely to demand solar cookers because of improved health and economic conditions.

Demand for solar cookers in the market is expected to grow due to an increase in outdoor activities in the North American region.

Investing in technology and demanding research and development activities will likely grow North American demand.

Solar cookers are set to emerge as one of the most popular products on the market due to government initiatives and European environmental regulations.



Global Solar Cooker Market: Key Players

Globally, a few big vendors control most of the market. Research and development are key to developing the best solar cookers, which are being spent significantly by market leaders.

Product innovation is the focus of manufacturers, while design and size considerations are taken into account to meet user needs. In addition to box cookers, panel cookers, parabolic cookers, and hybrids with solar energy and other fuels, hybrid cookers combine pots and pans. By choosing a cooker based on their local cooking practices and requirements, users are able to find one that meets their needs and meets their requirements.

In 2023, the Government of India introduced the twin solar cooking solution as part of India's green energy initiatives. In addition to a fully solar charging, both cooktops in the twin-cooktop premium version can also be powered by grid-based electricity.

In March 2023, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) will offer market-based interventions through carbon financing for the adoption of solar-powered induction cooking on a large scale. Leveraging carbon finance, the project aims to provide induction-based cookware for all beneficiaries at virtually no cost.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2507

Global Solar Cooker Market: Segmentation

Type

Box Cookers

Parabolic Reflector

Panel Coolers

Evacuated Tube Cookers

Others



Output Power

Up to 500 W

500 W to 1,000 W

More Than 1,000 W



Price

Below US$ 100

US$ 100 - US$ 200

Above US$ 200



Material

Aluminum

Steel

Plastic

Glass

Others



Power Source

Direct Solar Cooking

Indirect Solar Cooking

Hybrid Solar Cooking



End-user

Residential

Commercial

Price

Low

Medium

High



Distribution channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Other Retail Stores





Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Read More Related Reports:

Solar Appliances Market Size [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Growth

Solar-assisted Heat Pump Market Size, Growth Analysis, Future Scenario 2023-2031

Modular Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com