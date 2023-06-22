Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of GDS Holdings Limited Investors (GDS) Investors - Nationally Ranked Investors’ Rights Firm Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC informs investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS). The lawsuit alleges GDS Holdings made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including: (1) the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) had engaged in undisclosed pre-paid forward sale contract transactions as early as May 2020; (2) this presented a risk of the CEO’s ownership going below 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares; and (3) if the CEO’s ownership dipped below 5%, it would result in a change of control of the Company which, as the Company admitted, could result in disastrous consequences.



If you bought shares of GDS Holdings between April 12, 2021 and April 3, 2023, and you suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 21, 2023.

