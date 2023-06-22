The Global Car Rental Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Car Rental Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03076108/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in vehicle ownership cost, increasing incorporation of advanced digital technologies in car rental services, and growing interest in self-driving vehicles.



The car rental market is segmented as below:

By Mode of Booking

• Offline

• Online



By Type

• Economy cars

• Executive cars

• Luxury cars

• SUVs

• MUVs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the advent of intermediaries as one of the prime reasons driving the car rental market growth during the next few years. Also, value-for-money car rental services and advances in rental processes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the car rental market covers the following areas:

• Car rental market sizing

• Car rental market forecast

• Car rental market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading car rental market vendors that include Autorent Car Rental LLC, Avis Budget Group Inc., Carzonrent India Pvt. Ltd., Centauro Rent a Car S.L.U., DriiveMe Ltd., Enterprise Holdings Inc., Europcar Group UK Ltd., Expedia Group Inc., Getaround Inc., GO Rentals Auckland Ltd., Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Localiza Rent a Car SA, Mex Rent a Car, Movida Participacoes SA, Renault SAS, SIXT SE, Turo Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd., and Aspark Holidays Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the car rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

