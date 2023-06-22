For Fourth Consecutive Year, ChristianaCare President and CEO Dr. Janice Nevin Recognized as One of 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives

(WILMINGTON, Del. – June 22, 2023), June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a fourth year in a row, Modern Healthcare has recognized ChristianaCare President and CEO Janice E. Nevin, M.D., MPH, as one of the nation’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives.

The publication praised her and ChristianaCare for the innovative work being done to extend the reach of the health system via new offerings, including Hospital Care at Home, ChristianaCare Business Health Solutions and Virtual Primary Care.

“Dr. Nevin has a bold, courageous and clear-eyed vision for the future of health care regionally and nationally,” said Nicholas Marsini, chair of the Board of Directors of ChristianaCare. “In service of our system’s vision of creating health together so that every person can flourish, she has committed ChristianaCare to transforming care delivery by aspiring to keep people healthy at home, radically simplify access and much more.”

Dr. Nevin has led ChristianaCare since 2014. Under her leadership the health system has experienced substantial growth and maintained a high level of quality and safe care. In addition to numerous other accolades, Healthgrades has continually recognized ChristianaCare as one of America’s Top 50 Hospitals, and Forbes has repeatedly called ChristianaCare one of the country’s best health systems to work for.

Modern Healthcare’s annual list of the most influential clinical executives honors currently or previously licensed clinicians in executive roles who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside of their respective organizations.

“These executives are broadening access to care through expansion and embracing digital tools to make their operations more efficient and their patients more connected,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. “They also are tackling workforce challenges by developing strategies to attract newcomers to the field.

The complete list is included Modern Healthcare’s June 19 issue with awardee profiles available at www.modernhealthcare.com/50mostinfluential.