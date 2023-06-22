The Global Identity and Access Management Market

New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Identity and Access Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02720173/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the identity and access management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in data thefts globally, the rapid growth of internet of things (IoT) networks, and the need to comply with regulatory requirements related to IAM.



The identity and access management market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprises

• Government organizations

• SMEs



By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased adoption of BYOD concept as one of the prime reasons driving the identity and access management market growth during the next few years. Also, an upsurge in cloud IAM and the need for MFA with IAM will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the identity and access management market covers the following areas:

• Identity and access management market sizing

• Identity and access management market forecast

• Identity and access management market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading identity and access management market vendors that include ASSA ABLOY AB, Avatier Corp., Broadcom Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., EmpowerID Inc., ForgeRock Inc., FusionAuth, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Okta Inc., Oracle Corp., Ping Identity Corp., Quest Software Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SecureAuth Corp., Simeio Solutions LLC, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and Zuora Inc.. Also, the identity and access management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02720173/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________