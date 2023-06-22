Fractional Flow Reserve Computed Tomography Market to Hit US$ 1.2 Billion by 2033 | Fact.MR Study

Rockville , June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fractional flow reserve computed tomography (FFRCT) market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by several factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases as well as growing technological advancements in imaging technologies. Fact.MR’s report forecasts rapid market expansion at 35.7% CAGR with the market expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.19 billion by the end of 2033.



Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease, has significantly contributed to the demand for advanced diagnostic tools like FFRCT. With the growing global burden of cardiovascular diseases, there is an urgent need for accurate and non-invasive methods to assess coronary artery stenosis and guide appropriate treatment decisions.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5260

FFRCT offers a non-invasive and cost-effective alternative to invasive procedures like cardiac catheterization. By eliminating the need for invasive measurements and reducing unnecessary catheterization procedures, FFRCT not only improves patient comfort but also helps in optimizing healthcare resource utilization. This is expected to result in significantly higher adoption of FFRCT in imaging procedures.

Fractional flow reserve computed tomography has revolutionized the diagnosis and management of cardiovascular diseases. The technique combines the anatomical information obtained from CT scans with the functional data derived from fractional flow reserve measurements, providing clinicians with valuable insights into the hemodynamic significance of coronary artery lesions.

Increasing focus on personalized medicine and precision healthcare has propelled the adoption of FFRCT. By providing precise functional information about individual patients, FFRCT has enabled tailored treatment strategies and has improved patient outcomes. These driving factors are expected to continue to propel the global fractional flow reserve computed tomography market forward over the coming years, making it lucrative for manufacturers and investors alike.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global fractional flow reserve computed tomography market reached US$ 43.5 million in 2022.

By scan, obstructive segment held a market share of 69.3% in 2022.

By end user, hospitals accounted for a market share of 46.3% in 2022.

Europe has dominated the global market with Germany generating a revenue of US$ 5.3 million in 2022.

“Over the forecast period, the FFRCT market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities due to increasing emphasis on personalized treatment approaches and rising availability of non-invasive and cost-effective alternatives to invasive procedures,” says an analyst at Fact.MR.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5260



Key Companies Profiled In This Report

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corp.

Bracco SpA

GE Electric Co.

Heartflow Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Terumo Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Competitive Landscape

To address the increasing competition and surging demand for non-invasive diagnostic solutions, manufacturers of fractional flow reserve computed tomography (FFRCT) equipment are implementing various initiatives. These include advertising campaigns, raising awareness about cardiac disorders, and enhancing research and development efforts through partnerships and collaborations to create innovative and cost-effective products.

In May 2021, HeartFlow, Inc. and MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology (ACC) announced a collaboration to improve cardiovascular care for patients with coronary artery disease (CAD).



Key Segments of FFRCT Industry Research Report

By Scan : Obstructive CAD Non-obstructive CAD

By End User : Hospitals Diagnostic Imaging Centers Cardiology Clinics

By Region : North America Europe Japan





For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5260

More Market Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the fractional flow reserve computed tomography market, presenting historical demand data for 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on scan (obstructive CAD, non-obstructive CAD) and end user (hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, cardiology clinics), across three key regions of the world (North America, Europe, and Japan).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Market: The SPECT market is predicted to reach US$ 2.6 billion by 2026.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Outlook: The market for Diagnostic Imaging Services is likely to be valued at US$ 1 Billion by 2032.

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market Overview: The global medical imaging phantoms to expand at a CAGR of nearly 4% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email: shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube